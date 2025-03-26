Event Promo
March 26, 2025
Hispanic News
Hispanic News
When the School Nurse Can’t Help: Mental Health Crisis in Black Schools

Black students across the Southern United States are grappling with increasing rates of anxiety, depression, and trauma, yet they face significant barriers in accessing adequate mental health support within their schools. School counselors are often overwhelmed, with caseloads far exceeding the American School Counselor Association’s recommended ratio of 250 students per counselor; in reality, the average is closer to 482 students per counselor. This shortage is compounded by limited funding for mental health services, leaving many students without the necessary support systems. The lack of accessible mental health care is particularly detrimental in Black communities, where students may experience unique stressors related to racial discrimination and socioeconomic challenges. Addressing this crisis requires targeted investment in school-based mental health resources and culturally competent care to support the well-being and academic success of Black students.

