in Opinion By Travis McGee Welcome to the park is what we say in the SouthPark area located in Southeast Houston. You may even see it on the SouthPark Super Neighborhood 72 signage throughout the community/neighborhood, however the parks in SouthPark and surroundings areas like Sunnyside aren’t too welcoming at all. The Parks in the Park are just older with no significant upgrades or renovations just a lot of broken promises and politics. How could the main thoroughfare of SouthPark be named after a great man by the name of Martin Luther King Jr, but the Blvd formerly named SOUTHPARK doesn’t lead to any great parks. The City of Houston is the city of Haves and Have Nots in which Haves get even more and the “Have Nots” get even less. The Haves get more money and the” Have Nots” get more excuses. The “Haves” WANTS more additions, renovations, upgraded facilities, money, and etc. to their parks that already have everything. The “Have Nots” NEEDS new facilities, additions, renovations, money, safety, lights, drainage, water fountains, play rounds, restrooms/port a potty and etc. for parks that never had any of that. LEVY PARK is a world class park that actually have everything that you could possibly see and want to have at a neighborhood park located in the upper Kirby area also known as the” HAVES”. If you walk to the rear of the park, you have a nice taco stand that serve very good margaritas and as you make your way to the front you could possibly buy you a nice steak with a chilled bottle of the finest wine, yes all of this at a neighborhood park the is visited by tourist here in Houston, Tx. You can also opt for valet parking if necessary… Its so much more to name but you pretty much get the picture of The HAVES vs The HAVE NOTS. Even though some parks across Houston look like they from 3rd world countries the vote to give the world class LEVY PARK even more was 15-1 Council member Ramirez voted NO and councilwoman Laticia Plummer was absent. The vote will ok another $8,500,000.00 to buy 2 acres of land at the corner of Rich- mond and Eastside to expand and another $6,000,000.00 to renovate the land. The Have Nots make up 10 of the worst 18 parks on the City’s needs assessment list All located in District D and LEVY PARK comes 186th out of 186 parks on the NEEDS assessment meaning they don’t NEED anything com- pared to other parks, how- ever parks like EDGEWOOD PARK are 17 years behind in construction. You would think it would be priority by now and much more than $6,000,000.00 would be allocated since one park is getting over $14,000,000.00 for an expansion when parks in the hood don’t have the basics like lights, play grounds, water fountains, drainage, safety. Latest Articles Black Maternal Mortality in Texas: Why Are Our Sisters Still Dying? Texas Rapper Yella Beezy Indicted for Alleged Involvement in Mo3’s Murder Texas School Boards Are Quietly Erasing Black History—Again NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.