WAKEUP BLACK MEN!

There are several empirical reasons why Black men have always been subjected to socio-economic dehumanization. Institutional racism against Black males by White males is paramount. Lack of positive Black male leadership roles in family structures as well as structural economic impediments is another primary reason. Th e Law Enforcement Constabulary unfairly look for reasons to dehumanize Black males., the George Floyd execution is a primary example. These statements of facts are not excuses for non-productivity, only truths related to the why of it all. When Blacks were brought to America as slaves, Whites gave Blacks a “Pie in the sky” form of Christianity. Even in the twenty-first century most Whites do not embrace Bible-based, Jesus exampled Christianity, even though America’s govern-mental system is based upon Judeo-Christian principles. Most Whites do not desire to embrace Bible-based Jesus oriented Christianity, they want something for nothing, because of their desire for material things. Christian Right Evangelicals are the classic example. Family is the basic unit of every society, and it is within family units that spiritual moral unity of purpose is fostered. Family breakdowns engender societal breakdown.

Consequently, Black women could move in and out of the socio-economic structure more easily than Black men, because Black women posed no threats to the authority of White males. Th e objectives of White men have always been to make Black males feel as though they are anything but a man, and they have succeeded with many Black males.This is precisely why, in the twenty-first century, so many Black males have become ungodly feminized. Therefore the faith of Blacks in God and the Black church experience have been the saving grace. America is a multi-cultural democratic society based primarily upon a totem pole social stratifi cation system, and historically Black people are at the bottom of the Totem Pole, not by choice or chance, but by the design of Whites utilizing chattel slavery. Institutional racism as the mechanisms buttressed by guns, guns, and more guns. Therefore, the societal cliché goes like this: if you are White, you are alright. If you are brown stick around, but if you are Black get back. Making skin-color God is a sinful dangerous proposition. Th is social fact is primarily why most southern states tend to be at the bottom of the socio-economic totem pole as the poorest states in the union, because southern states tend to not wisely utilize their human talents and resources.

It is wake-up time for Black men. Too many Black men are being paid by White men to convince other Black men, especially young Black males who cannot think for themselves to be fool hearty: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 26: 4-5). Too many young Black males have fallen into the devil’s trap of self-destruction. Th us, to become a fool of a fool makes an individual a bigger fool. It has rightly been said, convince a fool against his will, you leave him a fool still, and some fools will go to jail or die as fools. Hence, any Black man associating with or voting for anything pertaining to Donald J. Trump’s agenda is a fool’s fool to the nth degree.

The governing principle is the same (institutional racism), if perchance you meet, Oma-rosa Manigault Newman, ask her concerning the use of the “N” word. Donald J. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers have one overriding agenda item: White Supremacy, not multi-cultural democracy.