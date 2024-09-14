WAKEUP BLACK MEN!

There are several empirical reasons why Black men have always been subjected to socio-economic dehumanization. Institutional racism against Black males by White males is paramount. Lack of positive Black male leadership roles in family structures as well as structural economic impediments is another primary reason. Th e Law Enforcement Constabulary unfairly look for reasons to dehumanize Black males., the George Floyd execution is a primary example. These statements of facts are not excuses for non-productivity, only truths related to the why of it all. When Blacks were brought to America as slaves, Whites gave Blacks a “Pie in the sky” form of Christianity. Even in the twenty-first century most Whites do not embrace Bible-based, Jesus exampled Christianity, even though America’s govern-mental system is based upon Judeo-Christian principles. Most Whites do not desire to embrace Bible-based Jesus oriented Christianity, they want something for nothing, because of their desire for material things. Christian Right Evangelicals are the classic example. Family is the basic unit of every society, and it is within family units that spiritual moral unity of purpose is fostered. Family breakdowns engender societal breakdown.
Consequently, Black women could move in and out of the socio-economic structure more easily than Black men, because Black women posed no threats to the authority of White males. Th e objectives of White men have always been to make Black males feel as though they are anything but a man, and they have succeeded with many Black males.This is precisely why, in the twenty-first century, so many Black males have become ungodly feminized. Therefore the faith of Blacks in God and the Black church experience have been the saving grace. America is a multi-cultural democratic society based primarily upon a totem pole social stratifi cation system, and historically Black people are at the bottom of the Totem Pole, not by choice or chance, but by the design of Whites utilizing chattel slavery. Institutional racism as the mechanisms buttressed by guns, guns, and more guns. Therefore, the societal cliché goes like this: if you are White, you are alright. If you are brown stick around, but if you are Black get back. Making skin-color God is a sinful dangerous proposition. Th is social fact is primarily why most southern states tend to be at the bottom of the socio-economic totem pole as the poorest states in the union, because southern states tend to not wisely utilize their human talents and resources.
It is wake-up time for Black men. Too many Black men are being paid by White men to convince other Black men, especially young Black males who cannot think for themselves to be fool hearty: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 26: 4-5). Too many young Black males have fallen into the devil’s trap of self-destruction. Th us, to become a fool of a fool makes an individual a bigger fool. It has rightly been said, convince a fool against his will, you leave him a fool still, and some fools will go to jail or die as fools. Hence, any Black man associating with or voting for anything pertaining to Donald J. Trump’s agenda is a fool’s fool to the nth degree.
The governing principle is the same (institutional racism), if perchance you meet, Oma-rosa Manigault Newman, ask her concerning the use of the “N” word. Donald J. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers have one overriding agenda item: White Supremacy, not multi-cultural democracy.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.