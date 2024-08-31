Th e twists and turns of Texas’s 18th congressional district race, as well as President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election seem to have re-energized voters at the grassroots level. Registered voters are working hard to connect with unregistered eligible voters and prepare them to exercise their civic duty. Assistant Chief Anthony Bryant, President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. of Houston, organized the first of several Voter Empowerment events that allow citizens and scheduled speakers to fellowship with one another. Omega Psi Phi, Inc. hosted the event at the Omega Nu Phi Educational Center (ONPEC). As Bryant stated, “When voters are empowered, elected officials are more likely to be held accountable for their actions and decisions. This leads to better governance and more responsive leadership.”
Fraternity and sorority members block-walked to invite surrounding residents to go to the ONPEC, where they were greeted by other members of the Divine Nine and directed through the voter registration process. Th e Houston Area Urban League provided instruction on the use of the ballot machine, while political dignitaries such as the Honor-able Judge Shannon Baldwin, City Council-woman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and Former City Council member Amanda Edwards shared the power of voting with attendees. According to City Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, “Voting is the most powerful tool we have to create meaningful change. It’s how we continue to fight for a better future. By encouraging each other to vote, we strengthen our nation.” Judge Baldwin expound-ed on that sentiment by saying, “Th e discipline of voting in every election is true freedom! But you can’t bask in that freedom until you’re educated on politics and how it affects our socio-economic lives.”
Former City Council member Amanda Edwards who currently serves as general counsel for Houston Parks Board and Board President of Be Th e Solution: Community Empowerment Organization stated, “When we talk to some of those who say, ‘You know my vote doesn’t matter’ what you can say is President Biden heard them, and we made a change. We are making change happen with Vice President Kamala Harris coming on board to serve as president. II encourage you to continue to do this work, get out and vote, and spread the message of why it is important. It’s because our democracy is standing in the balance.”
Keoni Josiah, Immediate Past Basileus Nu Phi Chapter, engaged with everyone present to share why voter empowerment helps to prevent disenfranchisement. “Voter empowerment ensures that all communities, especially marginalized groups, have a voice in the political process. Th is leads to more equitable policies and decisions that address the needs of all citizens,” stated Josiah. Amidst opportunities to learn, attendees were also treated to music, line dancing, food, school supplies, and fun.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.