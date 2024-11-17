VANDIBLE STALLWORTH ELECTED VICE CHAIR OF ACCT

By: Dwight Daniels
Houston Community College (HCC) Trustee Dr. Pretta VanDible Stallworth was elected to serve as vice chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) during the 2024 ACCT Leadership Congress held Oct. 23- 25 in Seattle, Washington. In addition to that role, Dr. VanDible Stallworth will also serve as regional director for the Western Region, advancing community college governance and leadership in that area and the nation.
The ACCT is a nonprofit educational organization representing over 6,500 elected and appointed trustees on more than 500 governing boards of community, technical and junior colleges in the U.S. and beyond. Its annual Leadership Congress is a vital gathering for community college trustees, leaders and educators to share knowledge, network and engage in discussion.
“In this leadership role, Dr. VanDible Stallworth will help shape policies and initiatives that positively impact over 1,000 colleges and more than 10 million students annually,” said Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. “Community colleges are fortunate to have her important voice at the table.”
Dr. VanDible Stallworth has worked tirelessly for decades to make HCC and other communities accessible and welcoming. “This is an incredible opportunity to advocate for HCC and other community colleges that are working so hard to enhance the educational landscape and workforce development in our communities,” she said.
Dr. VanDible Stallworth holds a Bachelor of Science and Master’s in chemical engineering from Rice University, a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Texas Southern University, and an MBA and a Ph.D. in Christian Edu- cation. She is a Project Management Professional certified by the Project Management Institute International and holds a Minority Business Certification from Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business.
