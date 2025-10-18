UNGODLY DANGEROUS TIMES

So, don’t worry about those who are wrongdoers. Spiritual judgment is not a popular theme in American society, especially in politics. But, we all know, God hates sin, and it is His appointed time when He shall execute righteous judgment upon evildoers. Sadly, living in the presence of God is not easy in 2025, because it is not the desire of (77) million Americans.

America, this we know: “evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.” (2 Timothy 3: 13). For this reason, it is unrealistic to anticipate or expect that ineffective leaders will initiate positive reforms or change on their own accord. Hence, left alone they will become worse.