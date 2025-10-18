UNGODLY DANGEROUS TIMES

America, the Bible speaks of “perilous times” when it will become too difficult for Chris- tian service because of societal sinfulness. But “this know also, that in the last days peril- ous times shall come. For men shall become lovers of their ownselves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, thankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those who are good, traitors, heady, high- minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; hav- ing a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof; from such turn away.” (2 Timithy 3: 1-5).
Glory to God in the highest, peace on earth, and good will towards all individuals. America, we are in a sense of leadership urgency. President Trump and his MA- GA-Cult Administration are dismantling the basic foundational governing principles and constitutional tenets of multi-cultural democracy in favor of White Privilege Autocracy, and we are living in dangerous ungodly times. Fear is a powerful motivator. Now is the time to respect God and avoid evil. King David knew that God would be our help for today and our hope for tomorrow.
Therefore, he wrote: “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall, I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27: 1). Fear casts a dark shadow and imprisons individuals to sin. Thanks to Jesus Christ, the Righteous One, individuals can overcome fear simply by trusting in God, knowing full well that the earth belongs to the Lord, and the fullness thereof, not President Trump and his MAGA-Cult Followers. More importantly, “and as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27a).
So, don’t worry about those who are wrongdoers. Spiritual judgment is not a popular theme in American society, especially in politics. But, we all know, God hates sin, and it is His appointed time when He shall execute righteous judgment upon evildoers. Sadly, living in the presence of God is not easy in 2025, because it is not the desire of (77) million Americans.
America, this we know: “evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.” (2 Timothy 3: 13). For this reason, it is unrealistic to anticipate or expect that ineffective leaders will initiate positive reforms or change on their own accord. Hence, left alone they will become worse.
In 2025, America is besieged by false MAGA-Cult political leadership socio-economic doctrines. However, we must not allow American multicultural democracy to become spiritually distorted from this eternal Truth: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with