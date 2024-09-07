U.S. PUBLIC SCHOOL ENROLLMENT HAS PEAKED

There was some slow-down during desegregation, as enrollment in private schools surged. However, growth resumed by the early 1980s at a little less than 2% each year. But by the late 1990s, the growth rate began to noticeably slow, eventually falling to under .5% annually. Public school enrollment peaked in 2019 at 50.8 million. During the pandemic, parents pulled about 1.5 million children out of public schools. For the most part, those children do not appear to have returned. Th e National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) now estimates that public school enrollment will fall by the end of this decade to just under 47 million. It is important to note that the official public school enrollment numbers include charter schools, which have grown over the last twenty years from one million to nearly five million. If you subtract the charter school students, enrollment in traditional public schools peaked in 2012 and has since declined by 5%.
There are several factors affecting public school enrollment. First, as I have previously noted, women everywhere in the world, but particularly in the U.S., are having fewer children. Th e Census Bureau recently reported that the cur-rent fertility rate (children per woman in her lifetime) has dropped to 1.76. A rate of about 2.1 is necessary to maintain a stable population. As a result, the 63.7 million school-age children today is only slightly higher than it was in 2010. Th e U.S. Census Bureau currently projects that the number of school-age children will decline by 6% to 59.9 million by 2050. The reality is that, absent allowing a large increase in immigration, the U.S. will never have more school-age children than it does today.
The second factor is the rapid growth in homeschooling. Over the last two decades, the number of children being home schooled has tripled from one million to three million. Th at has moved the percent-age of children being home schooled from 2%to 5%. One of the barriers to homeschooling was the lack of extracurricular activities, especially athletics. However, there has been a large-scale movement to organize such activities within the homeschooling communities, which appears to be quite successful. Charter schools and homeschooling have combined to drop the percentage of children enrolled in traditional public schools from 84%twenty years ago to 78%today. Th e drop would have been more precipitous had it not been for the fact that private and parochial schools have both been losing enrollment even faster than public schools.
Parochial enrollment has fallen by 40% and private schools by 25%. It appears that charter schools and homeschooling may hurt parochial and private school enrollment as much, if not more, than public school enrollment. There are several important takeaways from this data. First, we should use it to inform our investments in education facilities. Th e truth is we do not need any more schools, at least in the aggregate, than we have today. In fact, we should probably already be closing some schools. Certainly, there will be localities where there is still growth, and which will need to build some new schools. Th e exodus out of cities to the suburbs and exurbs is an ex-ample. But even in those areas, this demographic reality is going to quickly eliminate the need for any
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You'll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey.