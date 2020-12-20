TSU student veterans featured on national TV for giving back

Share this article



HOUSTON – Texas Southern University students made an appearance on the “TODAY” show while giving back to their community. Torian “Ian” Parker, a senior history major, and Khristopher Singletary, a sophomore computer science major, are volunteers at the Houston Food Bank and made a cameo appearance on the show Tuesday morning.

Transplants to the city of Houston, Parker and Singletary sought out ways to help those in need in the new city they call home. After researching volunteer opportunities, they came across the Houston Food Bank. Both have spent countless hours volunteering with the organization.

“I’ve always had a humbling spirit to give back to the community. I feel as though it is imperative to build community relations no matter where you live and what your circumstances are,” said Singletary, a Navy veteran who served eight years active duty. “I am truly devoted to continuing to do as much as I can to help families to ensure no one is hungry during this hardship we are going through with COVID-19.”

Parker, an Army veteran who served 10 years active duty, said he never passes up an opportunity to give back to his community. His personal connection to food banks makes volunteering a matter of importance, especially during a global crisis.

“As a child, I recall the abundant amount of food my family received from local food banks. I am honored to say my life has come full circle, as I am able to devote my time and energy to make sure families all across Houston will not go hungry during the holidays,” he said. “COVID-19 has put us in the midst of unprecedented circumstances, and the community needs us now more than ever.”

We all must do our part, take care of yourself, and each other.