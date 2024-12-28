Trinasolar US Supports Local STEM Education with Donation to Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy

Home

in Education Trinasolar US was proud to visit Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer, Texas, and donate school supplies to contribute to the school’s achievements in STEM education. During this event, Trinasolar US donated nearly 700 books and over 1,000 headphones to support Wilmer students’ learning and development. Attendees of the presentation included Commissioner John Wiley Price (District 3) and Mayor Sheila Petta of Wilmer. “The City of Wilmer appreciates the continued support Trinasolar US offers our city,” said Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta. “The generous donation given Friday to the EBJ Stem Academy students not only helps our young residents in Wilmer, but the entire community as we work together to create partnerships that grow stronger to invest in Wilmer’s next generation.” “Supporting the next generation of STEM leaders is at the heart of Trina’s mission,” said Dave Gustafson, General Manager of Trina Manufacturing. “The Wilmer community has been so welcoming to Trina and we’re excited to partner with local schools to support education initiatives. Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy is doing remarkable work, and we are honored to contribute to their students’ success.” The event featured remarks from school leaders and elected officials, a presentation of donated supplies, and a guided tour of the school’s facilities. Trina’s commitment to the community extends beyond education, creating economic opportunities through its manufacturing facility in Wilmer which will support more than 1,300 local jobs. By fostering economic growth and engaging in initiatives that empower the next generation, Trina continues to underscore its dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities through meaningful partnerships and environmental stewardship. About Trinasolar Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of June 2024, Trinasolar has shipped more than 225GW of modules. Trinasolar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market’s strong confidence in Trina’s product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey 7 years in a row, has won “Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC for 4 consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded “Top Performer” by PVEL for 10 consecutive years. Trinasolar’s global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of “Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. Latest Articles Seasonal Depression Holiday Message from the Chairman of the NNPA Trinasolar US Supports Local STEM Education with Donation to Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.