TOLL ROADS HAVE BECOME CASH COW FOR HARRIS COUNTY

The Harris County toll roads are very profitable. Over the last decade, the toll revenue has grown from $610 mil-lion annually to $896 million, a 47% increase. Because the expenses for the toll road are mostly fixed, the net income from them has soared, growing by 78% ($230 million → $410 million). The cumulative profit over the last decade was just over $3.5 billion. The dramatic dip in net income in2021 reflects lower tolls due to the pandemic. 1,2 Texas law provides that excess income from tolls must be used for “the study, design, construction, maintenance, repair, or operation of roads, streets, high-ways, or other related facilities.” Using this authority Harris County annually transfers funds to its treasury. Th e transfers are included in the County’s general fund but are shown as “restricted” since they are supposed to only be used for transportation projects. In the County’s audits these restricted funds are referred to as the Mobility Fund. Over the last decade the County has transferred under $2.2 billion from HCTRA.
As you can see, the transfers have been dramatically ramped up since the Democrats gained control of Commissioner’s Court. From 2014-2018, the Court transferred 44% of HCTRA’s net income. Since 2019 it has transferred 75%. I do not off er that observation as a criticism because I generally do not favor govern-mental entities hoarding funds, especially when we have pressing infra-structure needs. How-ever, it does raise the question of why, in the face of this surge in toll revenues, the County needs to raise property taxes by the 8% currently being discussed. I also worry whether transferring such a large portion of the toll roads’ income is prudent in the long term.
The other question the transfers raise in my mind is exactly how the mobility funds are actually being spent. Th e state law provides that the County may transfer excess funds “without state approval, supervision, or regulation.” So, there is virtually no state oversight. I have not been able to find much public information on how the funds are being spent. Harris County’s monthly financial reports provide some general information about the transfers and expenditures. For example, as of last month, the County had spent about$174 million from the mobility fund this year and had $385 million on hand. But the expenses are shown in general categories such as “salaries” and “services and other” which are not particularly helpful in knowing how the money is being spent.
I was able to dig up a Harris County Auditor report from December 2022. I found some documentation issues but concluded that “expenditures paid from the Harris County Mobility Fund generally complied with the Texas Transportation Code.” (emphasis added.) Th e combination of the ambiguous definition of how the transfers can be spent, the lack of state over-sight, the relatively little transparency on how the funds are currently being spent and the County Auditor’s qualification that the County’s expenditures “generally” complied with state law, gives me some concern about how these funds are actually being spent.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.