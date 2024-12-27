The week between the Christmas and New Year holiday was important for Black slaves in America. They were given a “break” from their slave duties, and encouraged to enjoy themselves, spend time with family, and relax. Many slave owners would give travel passes which allowed the slaves to visit other plantations where their relatives might have been. It was an opportunity for slaves to visit with their children, spouses, or siblings who might have been sold somewhere else. This was a tool of manipulation that slave owners used to try and stop the slaves from planning their escape.
Many slaves decided to enjoy their few days of freedom and relaxation instead of planning an escape, especially with hiring day coming. Hiring day happened on New Year’s Day, slaves who were under contract or negotiated as part of a previous plan would start their new lives on a new plantation. Some slaves also refereed to January 1st as heart break day; because of their harsh reality slaves became intentional on setting the tone for a good and prosperous New Year.
On December 31st, 1862 “Watch Night” also known as “Freedoms Eve” was created by slaves to secretly celebrate the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation was an order from President Lincoln that freed enslaved people in southern states. President Lincoln declared that freedom would take place on January 1st, 1863, for those still enslaved on September 22nd, 1862. Even in pain, enslaved people found a way to make the holidays meaningful.
Many Black Americans today still carry on those traditions created by their ancestors. Watch Night is celebrated at many Black churches across the country, people gather to pray and hear a sermon for a prosperous New Year; the same way the slaves did. Some Black people still make a traditional New Year’s Day meal, including collard greens, and black-eyed peas. Collard greens represent prosperity, and black-eyed peas represent good luck.
The history behind the week between Christmas and New Year’s is more than opening gifts and having parties. It is a tine to honor the struggles of enslaved people and celebrate the progress that has been made. It is a reminder of resilience of Black people and the importance of family, culture, and faith. As the holidays are continually celebrated it is important that the spirit of the ancestors is carried at all times, recognizing and understanding their sacrifice. It is important to make sure these lessons and traditions are being taught and passed down from generation to generation.