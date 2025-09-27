THE POLITICAL POWER GRAB AGAINST BLACK HOUSTON

By: Fred Smith
In Houston, the new Texas redistricting map is more than a reshuffling of district lines—it is a direct blow to Black political representation. For decades, Houston’s Black communities have fought to gain even a sliver of influence in Congress. Now, with the stroke of a pen, those hard-won gains are being stripped away. By consolidating majority-Black areas into fewer districts, the state has diluted our voice and our vote, making it harder for Black candidates to rise and for our issues to reach Washington.
Supporters of the map call it “fair representation.” But fair for whom? Certainly not for the Black families in Fifth Ward, Third Ward, Sunnyside, and Acres Homes who now find themselves pushed to the margins of political power.
This is not just about who holds office; it is about whether communities most affected by poverty, environmental injustice, and underfunded schools will ever see policies that address their needs.
History teaches us that when Black voices are silenced, inequality deepens. During the Jim Crow era, districts were gerrymandered to ensure Black communities could not send their own to office. The new map feels like a twenty-first-century version of that same playbook, cloaked in legality but rooted in exclusion.
But erasure is not destiny. Solutions exist if we are willing to fight. First, legal challenges must continue—courts have struck down discriminatory maps before, and they can again. Second, grassroots organizing has to expand. When lines are drawn
to weaken us, turnout becomes our weapon. High voter engagement, even in stacked districts, sends a message: we will not disappear. Finally, Black leaders must invest in civic education, training young people to run for office, organize campaigns, and push policies that uplift our neighborhoods no matter how districts are drawn.
Redistricting may redraw maps, but it cannot redraw our determination. Houston's Black community has endured far greater battles than this—and every time, we have found a way to rise.