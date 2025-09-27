THE POLITICAL POWER GRAB AGAINST BLACK HOUSTON

This is not just about who holds office; it is about whether communities most affected by poverty, environmental injustice, and underfunded schools will ever see policies that address their needs.

History teaches us that when Black voices are silenced, inequality deepens. During the Jim Crow era, districts were gerrymandered to ensure Black communities could not send their own to office. The new map feels like a twenty-first-century version of that same playbook, cloaked in legality but rooted in exclusion.