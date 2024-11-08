THE POLITICAL AFTERMATH

Racism and sexism are powerful force motivating multipliers in American socio-economic political life. On November 5th, 2024, most Americans chose personal perceived self-centered economic interests over the tenets of democratic collective responsibility. Reason being politics in American society has always been driven by institutional racism, male chauvinistic sexism, and socio-economic classism. Hence, we had some minority males and White females who were willing to participate in their own dehumanization.
On the other hand, multi- cultural democratic oriented government is constitutionally of the people, by the people, and for the people based upon a spiritually and secularly educated population of citizens. This is the primary reason why the Founders created a mass universal public educational system. However, because of spiritual ignorance and secular-educational ignorance, America is experiencing perilous times because of the evil trinity; racism, sex- ism, and classism.
This is why, individuals must wear the armor of God, because we are in a fight for the constitutional soul of American society as a multi-cultural democracy, and the eternal moral truths upon which it was established: “that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness- —That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed”.
It is easy to politically cam- paign and govern based upon lies. Lies only require belief. Truth requires work. There- fore, if an individual is told the truth, he or she must go to work to find out whether it is the truth, because: “If ye continue in my word, then ye are my disciples indeed: and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32). This is why, the Bible admonishes us: “Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wilds of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6: 11-12).
America, when we embrace collective responsibility, we can envision the power of possibility. And we all know that with truth (GOD) all things are possible. Hence, the Democrat party must revise its national political strategy and approach on how they universalize politicking and socio-economic issues. For example, politicking based upon personal bedroom, hotel, motel sexual issues are not a winning universal political strategy, because what goes on behind closed doors should invariably remain behind closed doors. On the other hand, the right of a woman to make healthcare decisions concerning her own body is a God-given free- will human right choice.
Invariably racism and sexism even in the twenty-first century are strong socio-eco- nomic variables in American culture, because the devil is a lie, and the truth is not in him. Trump and the GOP have a backward-looking philosophy and political approach to governance. America, remember God told Lot and his wife to leave Sodom and Gomorrah, and “Don’t Look Back”. Looking back longing for the exclusionary sins