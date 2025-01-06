The Legacy of Luther Vandross

On New Years Day, CNN premiered Luther: Never Too Much, a documentary that celebrates the life and legacy of R&B legend Luther Vandross. The documentary was directed by Dawn Porter and features interviews from living legends like Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, and Patti LaBelle, who reflect on Vandross’s influence on music and Black culture. Vandross is an eight-time Grammy award winner, winning 4 times for “Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.” He is mostly known for his hit songs, “Here and Now”, “A House is Not a Home”, and “Dance with My Father.” This July will make 20 years since he has passed away.
Luther Vandross was born in 1951 in New York City, he began his career by background singing and songwriting for artist like Roberta Flack. He rose to fame in 1980 with his debut album “Never Too Much.” Despite his newfound fame, Vandross struggled with his sexuality privately. He never addressed rumors about being gay, fearing what it might do to his career. In December of 2017, longtime friend of Vandross and music icon Patti LaBelle was a guest star on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” LaBelle spoke about Vandross’s struggles with his sexuality. “He did not want his mother to be embarrassed. He was afraid of losing his female fan base” she said. Since the documentary aired, many viewers are upset that LaBelle spoke about his struggles.
Vandross also struggled with his weight and other health issues, at one point he had lost so much weight fans and supporters referred to him as “skinny Luther.” In 2003, he suffered a stroke which left him unable to perform and make music. Before his death in 2005, Vandross went on the Oprah Winfrey Show thanking his fans for their support after his stroke. Winfrey asked if he thought he would be “singing and making records again” his response was “Yeah I’ll be singing at 80 and making records.” He passed away a year later in 2005 at the age of 54 from complications related to the stroke.
The documentary showed his groundbreaking contributions to music and his role in breaking barriers for Black artist in R&B and pop genres. For the first time, fans and supporters got to see the impact he had on music lovers around the world. Vandross’s ability to make songs that have stayed alive through generations, has proven his legacy, his excellence, and his love for music. The documentary is a must watch for all Black people who are interested in the history of R&B and the power of music. Although Luther Vandross is no longer here in the flesh, his spirit will continue to live on.
