Modern day police forces were established in the early 1900s, but policing dates to the early days of the original thirteen Colonies. In the Southern States in the 1700s, police patrol groups were created to stop slaves from running away and return them to the individuals who purchased them. Even though, as a spiritual reminder, no human being should own another human being. In the 21st Century, policing is facing ethical-moral issues and accusations of unfairness, brutality, and racial profiling. America has gone to the moon and is in the process of returning to the moon.

However, on the other hand we cannot be just with each other on earth as it relates to policing and justice. Thus, the entire law enforcement constabulary must be restructured, reorganized, retooled and reschooled in cultural differences to live-up to the principles of the Preamble and the U.S. Constitution that all men are created equal. If all men are created equal, then the Justice System should reflect equal justice under the law. Hence, the Law Enforcement Constabulary must be established upon equal justice under law for all Americans.

No doubt about it, the Criminal Justice System must do a more thorough and systematic professional vexing of potential Law Enforcement Officers; especially candidates who come from the military system. In a multicultural democratic society community-based policing has proven to be the most effective way to ensure equal enforcement and equal justice under the law. Thus, knowing the local community that policemen are assigned to patrol is an important social characteristic of equal enforcement of law as well as equal justice under law.

Police Unions are an important part of ensuring equal justice under law, both for law enforcers as well as law breakers. Unfortunately, sometimes the belligerent and unprofessional antics of Police Unions negatively impact police and community relations. Policemen should not have unbridled authority to choose who to kill based solely upon the notion of “qualified immunity” this gives policemen too much authority and latitude in executing law enforcement: Playing God. Violence breeds violence.

The notion of Qualified Immunity should be legally and morally revamped. Police officers should not murder suspects by shooting them in the back when they are fleeing crime scenes, especially for misdemeanors. In a multi-cultural democratic society, we need effective law enforcement because there are some citizens who refuse to obey laws. They do not know the Spiritual Lawgiver: GOD. Therefore, “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepth the law, happy is he” (Proverbs 29: 18). This is most assuredly true for those who are responsible for the equal enforcement of laws. Hence, where there is rejection of truth, crime and violence prevail on both sides of the equation. Therefore, the moral character of police administrators must be always above immoral reproach: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore, the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous” (Psalm 1: 1-2). Amen.