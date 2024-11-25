THE INSURANCE SCAM

Home

in Financial Management By: Travis McGee Being a homeowner is the American dream, but taxes and shady insurance practices are making it the American Nightmare. Most people try to protect their property and investments by some form of insurance, with the belief that if I pay them, they’ll pay me when something happens. However, the fact of the matter is that homeowner’s insurance is al- most impossible to get in the state of Texas, with insurance companies pulling out daily. Wind storms, hail, rain, sleet, snow, or natural disasters

are all parts of God's work in which man has zero control over them, but having insurance is a part of the preparation, you would think. Taxes are high, and insurance is just as high. Different clauses like the Tropical Cy- clone Clause makes it almost impossible to meet your deductible, which sometimes can be up to 10% of your property value once the storm becomes a named storm. For example, if your property value is $300,000.00, your deductible can be 10% of that which is $30,000.00. Insurance companies determine your insurance coverage, which increases your chances of having a huge deductible you can never meet. You calculate ACV (actual cash value) by determining the total depreciation from the time you installed or bought the materials, products, etc. In most cases, depreciation is a significant deduction from your losses as well. Replacement Cost (RC) is what it will cost to replace your property as of today. Insurance companies have become a bigger scam than taxes. They are a massive and risky black hole where people dump money with almost no return at all. Just like we're responsible for paying our insurance premiums, insurance companies should be held to the same standards when paying claims. If no claims are made or the insured is dropped, insurance companies should refund the money. Most mortgages make insurance mandatory, and high insurance costs can raise your mortgage since it's escrowed in your payment. You would think homes owned, free and clear, would be less hassle with acquiring insurance, meeting deductibles, or even affording insurance, but that's not the case at all. We have very little assurance in our insurance options, or lack thereof. Do we keep dumping money in the money pit, or do we save our money and wait for the storm? Nationwide is not on our side, State Farm is not a good neighbor, and Allstate isn't all that great.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.