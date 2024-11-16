November 16th, 2024

THE IDEAL VERSUS REALITY

The history of racism as a socio-political governing ideology has never spiritually and institutionally been em- braced by all Americans, not even during chattel slavery. At the same time, the Godly idealistic principles of multicultural democratic governance are written in the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution, but not spiritually etched on the hearts of all Americans. The 2024 Presidential election is a perfect example of the oxymoron. Thus, America has never lived up to the lofty spiritual governing ideals and moral values of the documents. Therefore, the fight for a Godly multicultural democratic society is an ever- ending spiritual battle because mankind sins against God and each other.

The American hierarchical caste system of racism, sexism, and classism was on full display in the 2024 Presidential election. Sadly, many permanent-tan minorities were willing to participate in their own dehumanization without fully understanding that, spiritually, America’s day of reckoning is coming concerning racism and sexism because God is not mocked nor fooled. Individuals reap what they sow. Mahatma Gandhi socio-politically said it best: “Your beliefs become your thoughts. Your thoughts become your words. Your words become your actions. Your actions become your destiny.” Dr. Martin L. King Jr. stated it in another morally profound manner: “We live in a world of guided missiles and misguided men.” America, the spiritual-moral principle and wisdom of Dr. King’s statement is that spiritually misguided men should never oversee guided missiles (nu- clear booms).

Once again, the brother of Jesus, James, said it spiritually profoundly: “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” (James 1: 26). America, this is God’s perfect law of liberty and freedom. Know this, America: God’s law is a true reflection of our sinful individual and societal condition and affords all of us an opportunity to ask God for forgiveness. Therefore, living as God created us to live is hard; it is difficult because sin is always knocking on your door. Of course, President- elect Trump has said that he has nothing to ask God to forgive him for. Glory to God, and blessed be the name of Jesus Christ, the lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world!

God’s ideal is embodied in the Two Great Commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. Thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the prophets and the law.” (Matthew 22: 37-40). With the election of Donald J. Trump as President, America’s political governance, reality, and ideal are now enshrined in Project 2025. What a shame! How- ever, “Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled. Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24: 34-35). Project 2025 is crafted as a blueprint to re-institute White Privilege Autocracy as America’s governing IDEAL, not multi-cultural democracy.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

