THE IDEAL VERSUS REALITY

The history of racism as a socio-political governing ideology has never spiritually and institutionally been em- braced by all Americans, not even during chattel slavery. At the same time, the Godly idealistic principles of multicultural democratic governance are written in the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution, but not spiritually etched on the hearts of all Americans. The 2024 Presidential election is a perfect example of the oxymoron. Thus, America has never lived up to the lofty spiritual governing ideals and moral values of the documents. Therefore, the fight for a Godly multicultural democratic society is an ever- ending spiritual battle because mankind sins against God and each other.
The American hierarchical caste system of racism, sexism, and classism was on full display in the 2024 Presidential election. Sadly, many permanent-tan minorities were willing to participate in their own dehumanization without fully understanding that, spiritually, America’s day of reckoning is coming concerning racism and sexism because God is not mocked nor fooled. Individuals reap what they sow. Mahatma Gandhi socio-politically said it best: “Your beliefs become your thoughts. Your thoughts become your words. Your words become your actions. Your actions become your destiny.” Dr. Martin L. King Jr. stated it in another morally profound manner: “We live in a world of guided missiles and misguided men.” America, the spiritual-moral principle and wisdom of Dr. King’s statement is that spiritually misguided men should never oversee guided missiles (nu- clear booms).
Once again, the brother of Jesus, James, said it spiritually profoundly: “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” (James 1: 26). America, this is God’s perfect law of liberty and freedom. Know this, America: God’s law is a true reflection of our sinful individual and societal condition and affords all of us an opportunity to ask God for forgiveness. Therefore, living as God created us to live is hard; it is difficult because sin is always knocking on your door. Of course, President- elect Trump has said that he has nothing to ask God to forgive him for. Glory to God, and blessed be the name of Jesus Christ, the lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world!
God’s ideal is embodied in the Two Great Commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. Thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the prophets and the law.” (Matthew 22: 37-40). With the election of Donald J. Trump as President, America’s political governance, reality, and ideal are now enshrined in Project 2025. What a shame! How- ever, “Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled. Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24: 34-35). Project 2025 is crafted as a blueprint to re-institute White Privilege Autocracy as America’s governing IDEAL, not multi-cultural democracy.