THE GRINDING WHEELS OF GENTRIFICATION IN HOUSTON

Rents have surged. Property taxes have climbed. And longtime homeowners — many of them seniors — are receiving offers they can’t refuse or afford to match. What was once home is being rebranded as “up-and- coming,” while the people who made

it vibrant are pushed further away. The faces are changing, but the story is familiar — a story of profit over people.

Developers call it revitalization, but it often means replacement. Coffee shops rise where corner stores once stood. Condos replace community centers. Murals painted with pride are scraped away for minimalist walls. Houston’s Black population in these neighborhoods continues to shrink as wealthier, often white newcomers flood in, drawn by what’s being marketed as “authentic culture” — the very culture being erased.