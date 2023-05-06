Ignorance of God is a deadly socio-economic proposition, especially in a multi-cultural democratic society, because it is written, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent” (Acts 17: 30). For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 237a). For example, ignorance is “yelling fire in a theater and there is no fire”. Therefore, ignorance of the law is no excuse.

God fearing individuals can differentiate between Christians and non-Christians because of the way individuals live and conduct themselves in a Christian-like manner. Non-Christians, tend to lie to others, and lying creates disunity, social conflicts, and destroys trust. On the other hand, most Christians know that ignorance of God’s laws is the beginning of sin and confusion. “Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another” (Ephesians 4: 25).

America, here’s the good news, if an individual is persecuted it should be for obeying God, and not for disobeying or breaking civil or moral laws. It has been said that “so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men: as free, and not using your liberty for a cloak of maliciousness, but as the servants of God. Honor all men. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the King” (1 Peter 2: 15-17).

Look out former President Trump and Trumpers, God is watching you. “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead: so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1: 20). Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, your actions exemplify that you have absolutely no respect and honor for God, because God is inclusive, and not exclusive. Moreover, you are seeking Power, Privilege and Pleasure for ungodly purposes. America, know this: foretold is forewarned, “Because when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were they thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1: 21-22).

Ignorance is a deadly disease, and the Bible tells us so. “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead” (Proverbs 21: 16). America’s gun culture is off the hook because the desire for guns and violence has created a culture of death in American society. America, we need to return to the spiritual roots of the Preamble to the constitution and the constitution itself. When an innocence motorists seek to do turn around is an individual’s driveway and the homeowner is so offended that he shoots twice at the vehicle killing one innocent female, we are a real spiritually sick society. Thank God law enforcement authorities did not grant bail-bond. Moreover, when a sixteen-year-old male mistakenly goes to the wrong address and respectfully rings the doorbell, and an (84) year male answers the doorbell by shooting an unarmed child twice. America, this is real sin-sickness personified, and moreover, absolutely without any God-conscience. Thus, “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners” (1 Corinthians 15: 33). Gun culture ignorance is destroying the soul of America. Hence, the sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. Amen!