THE DEVIL’S PROTEGES

America, on November 5th, 2024, let’s close the book on the wilds of the devil and his proteges, the MAGA Trump-ism Cult. No doubt about it, Trump’s governing policies are about Trump, and boldly against multi-cultural democracy. Of course, what else should we expect from a man that cheated his own brother, and his brother’s children, a twenty first century Cain and Abel syndrome. Trump has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female (E. Jean Carroll) and fined 83.3 million dollars for character defamation. Additionally, Trump has been ordered to pay over 440,000,000 million dollars to the State of New York for financial tax and property over evaluation fraud. Moreover, Trump has been convicted of (34) counts of financial business
fraud for paying a Porn-Star hush money to influence the 2016 Presidential election. Judas was called the Son of Perdition for his betrayal of Jesus for thirty pieces of silver. Trump in conjunction with the devilish architects of the (2025) Project must be called the father of American Autocracy, because they desire to destroy (250) years of America’s Godly struggle to become a multicultural democracy. Trump in conjunction with his MAGA Cult followers are obsessed with the right to bear arms (Second Amendment), and at the same time, America has the most sophisticated militaristic defense deterrence system on planet earth. Question: what is the objective(s) of Trump’s MAGA Cult doctrinal platform? Is it to internally militarize American society?
Is it to bully other nation-states to do his bid-ding, because America can annihilate them? Is it that Trump simply desires that the world pay tribute to him as King Trump? If so, someone please tell Trump: “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7). More importantly, “Th e earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof;” (Psalm 24:1). America, there is nothing new under the sun, and this has been tried many times before. For example, Hitler, Mussolini, and the Emperor of Japan failed, because: “what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? (Matthew 16: 26).
God has truly blessed America. It is unfortunate that (73+) million Americans have the same ungodly beliefs as those of Donald J. Trump. What a shame! Hence, this battle must be won at the ballot box on November 5th, 2024. America, we have spiritually been at this crossroads before, Th e Civil War. Sadly, nothing was lost (hurt), but Americans, no foreign enemies. What a shame! Th us, it has wisely been said that individuals learn from the mistakes of the past. Unfortunately, there are always fools who make a mockery out of sin, but we all know that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). Th e First Amendment is not a license to tell lies. Th e MAGA Cult Platform and the (2025) Project are based upon lies to the nth degree, because the desire is to destroy multi-cultural democracy and institute White Privilege Autocracy. However, sane-minded Godfearing Whites should not desire the destruction of multi-cultural democracy, even though America has its socioeconomic shortcomings. America let’s not go back to the 1619 Project, but instead let’s spiritually embrace God’s will as expressed in the Two Great Commandments as well as the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.