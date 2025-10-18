THE CRIME YOU’RE NOT “SUPPOSED” TO TALK ABOUT

If we’re going to be honest, then we have to demand that the truth is told every time. Name the intraracial patterns. Say it for every group, not just for Black people. Study the warning signs and take prevention seriously. Hold the media accountable for its selective storytelling. And track the numbers through neutral sources so we can invest where change will actually make a difference.

The bottom line is simple. America doesn’t just have a “Black- on-Black” problem. It doesn’t just have a “White-on-White problem either. What this country really has is an intraracial violence problem—and a narrative problem that hides it. Fixing both begins with telling the truth, even when it cuts against the headlines. Only then can we fight for the solutions that keep families, churches, schools, and communities— of every color—alive.