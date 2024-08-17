THE 2024 OLYMPICS

The Olympic Athletic International Games were birthed in Greece. Traditionally, Olympics Games occur every four years in different nation-states. Th e 2024 games were held in Paris, France, the city of love. Th e 2028 games will be hosted by America, in Los Angeles, California, the city of Angels. Th e 2028 Olympic Games promise to be an extraordinary event, showcasing America’s identity as a vibrant, multicultural democracy. They will reflect the values inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempesttost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
America let’s be spiritually clear concerning the meaning and importance of the Olympic Games. The Olympics is a nation-state event, not a host city event. Los Angeles reflects the universal democratic values of American democracy. For aft er all, America is a nation state set on a spiritual hill as beacon of lights of multi-cultural democracy that shine ever so brightly as symbols of freedom and justice for all. The Paris Olympics was a magnificent cultural event that demonstrated that individuals could come from around the world, boldly compete in athletic games in peace, harmony, sportsmanship, and human dignity. In fact, the city of love, Paris, set a new standard for how the Olympics should be managed. The events were thrilling, and chilling from beginning to end. American athletes were cheering for each other despite partisan ungodly politics at home, because January 6th, 2021, almost destroyed constitutional democratic order in American society. Therefore, we should never forget that God has blessed America to become one of the greatest nation-states in the history of humankind technologically, scientifically, and culturally because of our adherence to free-will thinking, and our benevolence towards the world, despite a few leaders with exclusionary mentalities, which in turn, has caused great pain and suffering for all. America is a nation-state of immigrants and diverse cultures. The multi-cultural diversity of America is our strength and should be on full display as the melting pot of the world in the 2028 Olympics.
For example, in music, art, dance, and theatrics displaying the diversity of America’s culture as the melting-pot of the world community. Sameness creates stagnation. Diversity creates ideas, and better ideas. Thank you, Lord. The purpose of the Olympics is athletic competitions and disciplinary excellence in various sport disciplines. No doubt about it, professional sports require self-discipline, professional training, and hard work through self-sacrifices to just be able to participate (compete), not win a medal, even though winning is a great part of the Olympics. The key to success in any professional field of athletic endeavor is hard work and self-discipline, because: “I re-turned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11). America, starting now, let’s not talk about it, let’s be about working on the 2028 Olympic games now, and let the entire world know who we truly are despite Cultural Differences. Hallelujah!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.