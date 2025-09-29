Texas Southern University’s College of Education Charts Bold Future

[Photo: Flickr]

Texas Southern University’s College of Education (COE), located in the Secretary Roderick R. Paige Building, has announced a set of bold initiatives to strengthen its leadership in K–12 education, expand its partnerships, and shape innovative policy.

“In addition to its founding as a Historically Black College/University, Texas Southern University is charged with serving the broad interests of the Houston community,” said J.W. Crawford III, President of Texas Southern University. “These initiatives reflect our commitment to preparing outstanding teachers who can meet the challenges and opportunities of today’s classrooms. By leaning into Texas Southern’s unique role in urban education, we are shaping the future of K–12 success.”

The initiatives focus on both practice and policy, and include:

Deepening ties with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and expanding relationships with other districts to align teacher preparation with the needs of urban schools. Influencing education policy. Increasing the College’s presence in shaping effective education policy to improve outcomes and prepare the next generation of K–12 teachers.

Assessing the feasibility of a lab school or similar construct to provide real-world training environments for teaching candidates. Launching a National Education Council. Convening respected education leaders to advise and support the University’s K–12 strategy.

These steps reflect Texas Southern’s mission to serve as both a partner to school districts and a thought leader in education innovation. HISD Superintendent Mike Miles underscored the value of collaboration: “Partnerships with institutions like Texas Southern University are essential to sustaining the progress we’re making in our schools. Their College of Education is leaning into the challenges of urban education and preparing teachers who are ready to succeed in real classrooms. That work matters for our students, our schools, and our city.”

The University’s governing board also affirmed the direction.

“During Monday’s special-called meeting, the Texas Southern University Board of Regents unanimously adopted a bold strategic direction for the College of Education,” said Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons. “Earlier this year, our elected leaders unlocked private school options for Texas families with a record-setting Education Savings Account program. Locally, HISD is driving unprecedented improvements in public education for Houston students. This week, Texas Southern set a course to become the home of the practice and study of new, innovative approaches to education.”

Together, these actions place Texas Southern University’s College of Education at the forefront of preparing teachers, shaping policy, and advancing urban education in Texas and beyond.