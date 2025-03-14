Texas Southern University Debate Team

Hispanic News Media Kit Home

Texas Southern University (TSU) has once again proven its strength in debate by winning first place at the 35th Annual International Forensics Association (IFA) Speech and Debate Tournament in Incheon, South Korea. Competing against top schools from around the world, TSU's team demonstrated their ability to think quickly, argue persuasively, and perform under pressure. They won the top team award and earned 21 individual awards in categories like Poetry Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, and Duo Dramatic Interpretation. Some team members also ranked among the best speakers in the Parliamentary Debate category, proving TSU's dominance in the competition. This victory was especially meaningful for the team. The previous year, they competed in the same tournament in Ireland but finished in fourth place. Even though that was a strong performance, it wasn't the result they wanted. Instead of being discouraged, they used it as motivation to work even harder. Their determination and preparation paid off, and this year, they returned stronger to claim the championship. TSU's debate program has a long history of success, thanks in large part to its founder, Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, who started the program in 1949. He was a legendary debate coach who helped shape the careers of many well-known figures, including U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Jordan and County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. His leadership even inspired the movie The Great Debaters. Even after his passing in 2020, his influence remains strong, and the team continues to follow the high standards he set. A big part of the team's success also comes from their coaching staff, which includes seven assistant coaches who were once TSU debaters themselves. Their experience and mentorship have helped the current team members grow into strong competitors. One of those former debaters, Trendi Nguyen, was recently chosen to serve on the IFA's executive committee as an International Liaison, giving TSU an even greater presence in the debate world. This marks TSU's fifth time winning an IFA championship, with their last international title coming in 2018. More than just another trophy, this victory reinforces the university's reputation as one of the best debate programs in the world. It also shows how dedication, preparation, and a strong legacy can lead to great success. As the team celebrates this achievement, they continue to carry forward Dr. Freeman's legacy and inspire future generations of debaters.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.