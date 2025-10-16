Texas Southern University Celebrates 98 Years of Excellence on Road to 100 with Homecoming 2025

Texas Southern University announces the arrival of Homecoming 2025: 98 Degrees of Excellence, Road to 100, a celebration of legacy, achievement, and Tiger pride. This year’s theme embodies both the heart of Houston’s cultural energy and the University’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence as it approaches its centennial milestone.

Building upon last year’s H.O.T. 97 (Honoring our Traditions) theme, 98 Degrees continues the momentum toward Texas Southern University’s 100th anniversary in 2027. The theme symbolizes both temperament and achievement, representing the University’s enduring commitment to transformation, empowerment, and excellence.

“Homecoming is more than a celebration. It is a reflection of our collective legacy and a testament to the excellence that defines Texas Southern University,” said J.W. Crawford III, Vice Admiral, JAGC, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and President of Texas Southern University. “As we move toward 100 years of history, we honor our past and embrace the momentum that propels us into the future.”

President Crawford added, “Texas Southern University has a long and storied legacy of hosting amazing celebrations of history, progress, and excellence. The grand tradition of Texas Southern Homecoming is unmatched in sheer joy and excitement as generations of Tigers come home to re-tell stories of past triumphs, relate current endeavors, and embrace future members of the alumni ranks. It is my responsibility to protect and grow this tradition of joy and unity, ensuring that it evolves splendidly with each passing year.”

This year’s theme highlights three key pillars that define the Tiger spirit:

Excellence in Achievement: A tribute to nearly 100 years of producing scholars, leaders, and innovators.

Legacy and Community: Honoring the generations of Tigers who continue to shape the University's story.

The Road to 100: Recognizing the centennial as both a milestone and a mission for continued impact.

“Our theme, 98 Degrees of Excellence, reflects both our warmth, our will and how we continue to honor tradition while boldly shaping what’s next,” said Shannette Prince, Homecoming Committee Chair and Executive Director for Alumni Engagement and Annual Fund. “As we approach a century of impact, this moment reminds us that Texas Southern’s story is still being written by every student, alumnus, and supporter who believes in our mission. Homecoming is more than a celebration. It is a living expression of the excellence, resilience, and unity that carry us forward on the Road to 100.”

This year’s Homecoming Day festivities will include three significant changes from previous years. The Homecoming parade route has been shortened. It will step off at Cleburne and Tierwester, turn onto Emancipation Ave. and then make its way onto campus via Wheeler St. The route has traditionally included a stretch of Blodgett. Additionally, the game time has been moved to 1:00 p.m. Lastly, the Tailgate Experience will conclude at 7:00 p.m.

Homecoming Week 2025 Schedule of Events

Sunday, October 12

Worship on the Avenue at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Metro Houston TSU Alumni Chapter Annual Brunch

Homecoming Gospel Fest: 98 Degrees of Praise (photos and videos available for download.)

Wednesday, October 15

The Coronation: The Crowning of Miss and Mister Texas Southern University

Thursday, October 16

TSUNAA Life Member & Chapter Member of the Year Reception

Old School Block Party

Friday, October 17

President’s State of the University Address

President’s Tiger Chat

TSUNAA General Body Meeting

Yard Fest

Alumni Class Reception (celebrating alumni with graduation yeas ending in 0 and 5)

1927 Giving Recognition Reception

Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame Gala

Thurgood Marshall School of Law Legacy Ball

Black Experience Alumni Homecoming Party

Saturday, October 18