Texas Southern University Board of Regents Announces New Leadership

[Photo: Flickr]

At today’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, James Benham was elected as Chairman, and it was announced that former Chairman Brandon L. Simmons had been appointed as the Director of Institutional Policy and Oversight for Higher Education by Governor Greg Abbott. Simmons opened his final meeting as Chairman by announcing that today’s meeting and this weekend’s Homecoming festivities would be his last official acts as a Member of the Board of Regents, while affirming that his deep affection for Texas Southern students and the university community continues into the future.

Texas Southern University Leadership:

James Benham, Chairman, is an accomplished entrepreneur, technologist, and long-time supporter of higher education. Chairman Benham has served on the Board of Regents since 2021 and brings extensive experience in innovation, governance, and strategic planning to his new role. Benham assumes the position of Chairman after serving as Vice Chairman for the 2023–2025 term. Read his full biography here.

Regent Lauren Gore, elected Vice Chairman. Gore is an attorney, former U.S. Army officer, and dedicated advocate for education and community engagement. He was appointed to the Board in August 2024. He also serves as a Board member of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Board. Read his biography here.

Regent Richard A. Johnson III, elected Second Vice Chairman. Johnson is an educational researcher and policy leader, U.S. Army veteran, and proud TSU alumnus. He was appointed to the Board in February 2023. Read his biography here.

Regent Marilyn Rose, re-elected Secretary. Rose, a Houston business leader, continues her role overseeing governance matters and ensuring operational transparency for the Board. She was appointed to the Board in April 2011. Read her biography here.

President J.W. Crawford III:

“The last two years have been a consequential period for Texas Southern University, just as they have been for many higher education institutions. Chairman Simmons’ leadership of the Board of Regents was a unifying, steadying force during a time of change. At the same time, he contributed the creativity and optimism of an entrepreneur, supporting our unprecedented growth and success. I thank Chairman Simmons for his leadership. I am pleased to see Vice-Chair Benham elevated to the role of Chairman and look forward to working with him closely to continue our momentum.”

Newly-elected Chairman James A. Benham:

“Nearly two years ago, then-Chairman Simmons appointed me to lead an ambitious national search that resulted in the hiring of Vice Admiral and Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy James W. Crawford III as the 14th President of Texas Southern University. Admiral Crawford is the first global leader to serve as Texas Southern’s President. The Board of Regents, operating under the motto ‘One Band, One Sound’ has partnered with President Crawford to achieve multiple unprecedented successes, including:

Texas Southern’s endowment soared to over $100M for the first time in history

Texas Southern achieved its most successful legislative session in history, receiving significant support from the 89th Texas Legislature, including to begin the process of designing and constructing a new law school building:

$10M for Thurgood Marshall Law Center $5M for Tiger Fleet Modernization $1.3M Pharmacy Accreditation



Texas Southern’s bond rating was upgraded to A-, its highest-ever rating

Texas Southern’s student service processes and student success metrics improved significantly:

Success:



15 percentage point increase in student persistence from 57% in 2022-2023 to 66% in 2023-2024 to 72% in 2024-2025 15 percentage point increase in student progression from 20% in 2022-2023 to 26% in 2023-2024 to 35% in 2024-2025



Process:



74% improvement in admissions application processing from Spring 2025; 56% improvement from average decisions over the past five years. Exceeded Fall 2025 enrollment goal by 423, new student enrollment 2,623 full-time equivalent new undergraduate students Fall 2025 $2.1M in tuition revenue above enrollment goals after drop period.



Texas Southern’s 2025 Budget increased investment in key workforce drivers, including the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, and the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Texas Southern broke ground on multiple new buildings across campus, including:

Thurgood Marshall School of Law Center Campus Master Plan implementation Capital Construction Assistance Projects ($95.2M)



Health & Wellness Center Catalyst for Urban Transformation Nabrit Science Center



Campus Demolition & Site Readiness Rhinehart Auditorium Renovation (300 seats; completed May 2025) Murals Honoring Dr. John Biggers (unveiled this past week)



Texas Southern set a bold strategy for its College of Education, announcing a mission to build the national academic home for education innovation and reform, including launching the Legacy Learning Pact with Houston Independent School District that places Texas Southern student-teachers in NES classrooms and the National Education Council to guide the development of the college

The Board of Regents co-hosted with the Texas Public Policy Foundation two joint Juneteenth Summits focused on Educational Freedom

Texas Southern led the nation in a first-of-its-kind, thriving interfaith partnership between the Texas Southern community and Houston’s Jewish community and the Israel Consulate to the Southwest United States to fight Antisemitism

In addition to Texas Southern’s success in the 89th Legislative Session, Chairman Simmons’ elevation to a statewide leadership role in higher education highlights strong recognition of Texas Southern by Governor Abbott and Texas’ legislative leaders. Texans should look forward to more great results from Texas Southern University!”

Former Chairman Brandon L. Simmons:

“My nearly three years at Texas Southern University have been among the most rewarding of my life. The joy our amazing students bring me inspired me to focus this season of my professional life on the future of higher education, becoming a professor, and now a statewide education leader. My colleagues on the Board of Regents have become like family, and it has been a blessing to stand beside a distinguished global leader, Vice Admiral James Crawford, as Texas Southern’s President. While I am leaving the Board, I love Texas Southern. I know that its students, faculty, staff, board, and new Chairman James Benham will all contribute to its continued greatness. To our students: You are my “why” – I could not be more proud of you, and I will always be here to support you. My mentoring events will remain focused on Texas Southern, and I will be in touch to plan our next gatherings.”