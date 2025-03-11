Hispanic News Media Kit Home

Health Synthetic Hair Cancer Chloé Richards



in Health Recent studies show that synthetic braid hair has harmful chemicals which have been linked to cancer. For many Black people, synthetic hair is a go-to option for most braided hairstyles. It’s affordable, easy to style, and widely available. Some researchers and health experts are raising concerns about the chemicals used in synthetic hair and whether they could be harmful, even increasing the risk of cancer over time. Unlike natural human hair, synthetic hair is made from plastic-based fibers like acrylic, polyester, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). To make these fibers look and feel more like real hair, manufacturers add chemical treatments to improve texture, shine, and heat resistance. While this makes the hair look great, it also means that you’re wearing materials that contain potentially toxic substances. One major concern is formaldehyde, a chemical sometimes used in synthetic hair to prevent bacteria and mold from growing. Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen, which means it has been linked to causing cancer. Another ingredient found in some synthetic hair is phthalates, a type of chemical used to make plastics more flexible. Phthalates have been studied for their potential to disrupt hormones and increase the risk of certain cancers over long-term exposure. Most braided hairstyles are dipped in boiling water once the style is complete, when synthetic fibers are exposed to high temperatures, they can give off chemicals like benzene and toluene, both of which have been linked to serious health issues, including cancer. Even without heat, synthetic hair can still be risky. Some people have reported allergic reactions or scalp irritation from wearing braiding hair, which could be a sign that the chemicals in the hair are affecting their skin. The scalp is especially sensitive because it has a lot of blood vessels close to the surface, meaning harmful chemicals could enter the body more easily. If you wear synthetic hair every once in a while, the risk is probably low. However, if you wear synthetic hair more frequently, you might be exposing yourself to these chemicals for long periods of time. People who work in salons or frequently style synthetic hair could be at an even higher risk, especially if they’re regularly breathing in chemical fumes from hair products and heated synthetic fibers. If you’re worried about the risks of synthetic hair, there are a few things you can do. Choosing high-quality synthetic hair that is labeled as toxin-free or made with safer materials can help reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. Limiting the use of heat on synthetic wigs and extensions can also prevent the release of toxic fumes. Washing new synthetic hair before wearing it may help remove some of the chemical residues. Lastly, considering human hair alternatives, which don’t carry the same chemical risks, is another option. While research on synthetic hair and cancer is still developing, it’s always good to be aware of what you’re putting on your body. Taking simple precautions can help you stay stylish while also protecting your health. Latest Articles The Honorable Sylvester Turner Memorial Service Program 3.13.25 AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland Announce Engagement After Love Is Blind Journeys Robert G. Clark Jr.: The Man Who Changed Mississippi Politics NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.