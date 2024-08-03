SURVIVING THE ABUSE, SURVIVING THE RECOVERY

“Every single important woman” in Alexis Smith’s life has been affected by domestic violence, including herself. At age 14 she became trapped in the same similar cycle of abuse and despair that she won victory over several years ago. “It’s something that I’m still experiencing and dealing with today.” It’s something she will experience and deal with for the rest of her life.
“He wanted full control over how I utilized my time, who I’m spending my time with.” She said the unrelenting emotional abuse poisoned their relationship, and it damaged the way she related to her close supporters.
June 8, 2024, was “not a normal day” for Ms. Smith, 25, an ICU nurse. It was the day she competed against over two dozen other sparkling beauties to be crowned Miss Kansas, only the third Black woman to earn that honor. It was the day the man she was still trying to heal from tried to intimidate and break her again by his unwelcomed presence in the audience. This was her day. It did not end as victoriously for him. In her interview Ms. Smith unhesitatingly declared her goal as Miss Kansas would be to “eliminate unhealthy and abusive relation-ships.” Th en she made a stunning announcement: “Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today, but that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas
stage and rep-resenting as the next Miss Kansas,” she continued. “I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life.” And she meant it.
Ms. Smith later emphasized to People magazine, “As Miss Kansas, my platform is deeply rooted in empowering people to break free from cycles of domestic violence and unhealthy relationships. My answer on stage reflects my commitment to fostering a world where every individual feels safe, valued, and empowered to thrive.” She continued, “Th rough the Miss America program, I have found a powerful platform to amplify my voice and advocate for those who may feel silenced or alone,” Smith adds. “I will use my story as a catalyst for change kicking open doors to inspire others and create a society where everyone can live free from fear and abuse.”
One way she uses her voice is as a ventriloquist. She takes pride in creating ventriloquism dolls that have different personalities, all of whom demonstrate different characteristics of healthy relationships.” Her ambition is to is “to open the conversation of healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships” with vulnerable kids. The requirements of a beauty queen are multiple and challenging. They must be lovely, intelligent, and generously talented. And sometimes they are called upon to be tough and courageous. Alexis Smith will represent Kansas at the next Miss America competition in Jan. 2025. If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domes-tic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. Th e hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.