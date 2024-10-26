October 27th, 2024

There is an enormous difference between a spiritually successful life and materialistic success in life. Every individual’s daily prayer ought to be: “Lord grant me success today in serving you as well as mankind, and most of all, show me your ever-loving kindness.” The acquisition of materialistic things is not the essence of success or a successful lifestyle, because material things do not engender real everlasting joy, peace of mind, and happiness. Therefore, perchance you encounter along life’s journey former President Donald J. Trump just ask him whether he is really a happy camper. Defining life by material possessions (wealth) is a losing proposition, because it is spiritually and biblically written: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15).

America, here’s a life altering spiritual question: has making money become your ultimate priority? If so here’s an important spiritual announcement: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6: 33). The spiritual reason why we have so much confusion and hell going on in American society is because of our on-going ungodly fight over money and material things, because too many Americans have attempted to make money God; especially Trump and his MAGA cult followers.

Sadly, God in modern America for Trump’s MAGA Cult followers is only an acronym for guns, oil, drugs, as money making enterprises. However, the Bible admonishes us: “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6: 34). God and TRUTH are synonymous, and the truth is this America: “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thiter:” (Job 1: 21). America, trust me, your relatives will not bury you with your material possessions. Moreover, they might seek to save money, and have your remains cremated, set on fire when the Bible says bury. Of course, the walking dead always seeks to burn others, one way or another.

Thus, the 2024 Presidential election is not about two individuals (personalities), former President Trump and VP Harris. The 2024 Presidential election is about the spiritual moral character of the American people, and the vision that each candidate has for the country, because where there is no spiritual leadership vision the people perish. Now, we all know why, Trump is attempting to make the election about material success (things and money).

Of course, with that ungodly argument Trump can get a lot of spiritually naïve Americans to vote for him, because of their own misguided external value systems, and devilish desires for material things by any means necessary. In fact, Trump and his MAGA-cult followers have thingified themselves rather than spiritualize and humanize themselves. Consequently, they have become ungodly moneychangers. To add insult to spiritual injury, Christian Right Evangelicals, have gotten caught-up materially in Trump’s love of money syndrome; without spiritually remembering that Jesus chased the moneychangers out of the Temple declaring that: “It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.” (Matthew 21: 13). America, Donald J. Trump is only successful in the eyes of those who desire to live in the materialistic NOW and not internally, because they do not understand that living internally is about seeing with the spiritual eyes of your mind, because: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). Hallelujah and glory to God, because loving the truth and people is far more important than loving money: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10).

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

