There is an enormous difference between a spiritually successful life and materialistic success in life. Every individual’s daily prayer ought to be: “Lord grant me success today in serving you as well as mankind, and most of all, show me your ever-loving kindness.” The acquisition of materialistic things is not the essence of success or a successful lifestyle, because material things do not engender real everlasting joy, peace of mind, and happiness. Therefore, perchance you encounter along life’s journey former President Donald J. Trump just ask him whether he is really a happy camper. Defining life by material possessions (wealth) is a losing proposition, because it is spiritually and biblically written: “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15).
America, here’s a life altering spiritual question: has making money become your ultimate priority? If so here’s an important spiritual announcement: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6: 33). The spiritual reason why we have so much confusion and hell going on in American society is because of our on-going ungodly fight over money and material things, because too many Americans have attempted to make money God; especially Trump and his MAGA cult followers.
Sadly, God in modern America for Trump’s MAGA Cult followers is only an acronym for guns, oil, drugs, as money making enterprises. However, the Bible admonishes us: “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6: 34). God and TRUTH are synonymous, and the truth is this America: “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thiter:” (Job 1: 21). America, trust me, your relatives will not bury you with your material possessions. Moreover, they might seek to save money, and have your remains cremated, set on fire when the Bible says bury. Of course, the walking dead always seeks to burn others, one way or another.
Thus, the 2024 Presidential election is not about two individuals (personalities), former President Trump and VP Harris. The 2024 Presidential election is about the spiritual moral character of the American people, and the vision that each candidate has for the country, because where there is no spiritual leadership vision the people perish. Now, we all know why, Trump is attempting to make the election about material success (things and money).
Of course, with that ungodly argument Trump can get a lot of spiritually naïve Americans to vote for him, because of their own misguided external value systems, and devilish desires for material things by any means necessary. In fact, Trump and his MAGA-cult followers have thingified themselves rather than spiritualize and humanize themselves. Consequently, they have become ungodly moneychangers. To add insult to spiritual injury, Christian Right Evangelicals, have gotten caught-up materially in Trump’s love of money syndrome; without spiritually remembering that Jesus chased the moneychangers out of the Temple declaring that: “It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.” (Matthew 21: 13). America, Donald J. Trump is only successful in the eyes of those who desire to live in the materialistic NOW and not internally, because they do not understand that living internally is about seeing with the spiritual eyes of your mind, because: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). Hallelujah and glory to God, because loving the truth and people is far more important than loving money: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10).