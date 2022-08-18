Dear Friends,

I cordially invite you, your family, and your friends to the inaugural Slavery Remembrance Day Commemorative Breakfast and Legislative Update I am hosting on Saturday, August 20th at 8:30 am CT at the Power Center in Houston, Texas. There is no admission cost to this historic event.

Our honorees for this historic occasion will be Dr. William A. Lawson and Dr. F.N. Williams, Sr. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Commissioner Rodney Ellis will be featured guests. Special guests will include: Dr. James Dixon, II, Dr. S.J. Gilbert, II, Dr. Max Miller, Jr., Bishop Destry Bell, Bishop Kenneth Murray, Pastor Alton Mitchell, Pastor Walter August, Pastor John Ogletree, Pastor EA Deckard, Pastor Carl Colston, Pastor Gerald Shanks, Bishop Donald Thompson, Pastor Jabez Abraham, Pastor Suzette Caldwell, Pastor Reginald DeVaughn, Pastor Terrance Johnson, Pastor Byron Stevens, Pastor Roderick Dawson, Pastor Harvey Clemmons, Pastor Billy Williams, Pastor Trevy Washington, Pastors Remus and Mia Wright, Pastor Joe Ratliff, and Pastor Ralph West.

My Slavery Remembrance Day Resolution passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 27, 2022. This resolution supports the designation of August 20 as Slavery Remembrance Day. Currently, there are National Days of Remembrance for the Holocaust, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. Each day honors the memory of the lives lost to these atrocities. Slavery Remembrance Day would do the same by honoring the millions of enslaved Africans who were kidnapped, shipped to the Americas, and sold as property.

On August 20 annually, people are encouraged to pause at noon wherever they may be for a moment of silent solemnity for the victims of this evil crime against humanity. As they pause, they should place their right hand over their heart and lower their head in silence for a moment – after which they should conclude with, “We must always remember.”

Please join us Saturday, August 20th at 8:30 am CT at the Power Center located at 12401 S. Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas, 77045 to commemorate Slavery Remembrance Day. Do arrive early as seating is limited. For any questions or additional information, please contact my Houston Office at (713) 383-9234, DC Office at (202) 225-7508, or visit my website at https://algreen.house.gov/slavery-remembrance-day.

Sincerely,

Al Green