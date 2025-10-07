Skin I’m In Fashion Week, Exhibition & Gala, Lone Star Flight Museum, November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 | Lone Star Flight Museum
HOUSTON, Texas – November 2, 2025: Skin I’m In® Fashion Week (SIIMFW) returns with
Flight 2025, an immersive, aviation-themed runway experience at the Lone Star Flight
Museum. The program unites leading and emerging designers with a clear purpose: Every
BODY Should Be Represented. This Houston fashion week production centers universal
humanity and real-world representation across skin tones, identities, and abilities in a first-class,
museum-scale setting.
A Runway with a Mission
Flight 2025 reimagines the fashion show as a boarding gate to the future, pairing high design
and production with visibility, originality, and respect for all people. Audiences can expect
couture and streetwear collections presented with narrative staging in a working aviation
environment.
What Distinguishes Flight 2025
● Immersive Environment: Aviation-inspired staging, VIP “first-class” touchpoints, and
theatrical sequencing across the museum floor.
● Artistry First: Collections emphasize craft and storytelling, reflecting global aesthetics
and Houston’s creative community.
● Impact Beyond the Runway: A portion of proceeds supports Be More Adaptive®, a
nonprofit advancing access and empowerment for people of all abilities.
“Our vision has always been bigger than fashion,” said Sonyia Baring Graham, Co-Founder &
CEO of Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency. “Flight 2025 is about building a world where
everyone is visible and valued. Fashion is our vehicle; humanity is our destination.”
Event Details
Venue: Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston, Texas
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: Doors Open For General Admission & VIP Access 3:00 PM | Show Starts at 4:00 PM
Press Access: Accredited media may request credentials at info@skiniminmodel.com.
Media Assets: Event photos, logos, and b-roll will be available to credentialed media; request
the link via info@skiniminmodel.com.
About Skin I’m In®
Founded in 2020, Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency is a movement-driven agency
advancing authentic representation across fashion, media, and entertainment. SIIMFW
showcases boundary-pushing designers and talent while building pathways for broader industry
access. Learn more at www.skiniminfashionweek.com.
About Be More Adaptive®
Be More Adaptive® (BMA®) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building practical systems for inclusion
and access, including a global resource platform that helps people find vetted disability
resources faster. BMA partners with communities, institutions, and businesses to turn universal
design into everyday practice.
Social and Listings
Official handles: IG/FB @Skiniminmodel
Preferred editorial tag: Skin I’m In® Fashion Week Flight 2025
Suggested hashtag: #EveryBodyShouldBeRepresented