Skin I’m In Fashion Week, Exhibition & Gala, Lone Star Flight Museum, November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 | Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas – November 2, 2025: Skin I’m In® Fashion Week (SIIMFW) returns with

Flight 2025, an immersive, aviation-themed runway experience at the Lone Star Flight

Museum. The program unites leading and emerging designers with a clear purpose: Every

BODY Should Be Represented. This Houston fashion week production centers universal

humanity and real-world representation across skin tones, identities, and abilities in a first-class,

museum-scale setting.

A Runway with a Mission

Flight 2025 reimagines the fashion show as a boarding gate to the future, pairing high design

and production with visibility, originality, and respect for all people. Audiences can expect

couture and streetwear collections presented with narrative staging in a working aviation

environment.

What Distinguishes Flight 2025

● Immersive Environment: Aviation-inspired staging, VIP “first-class” touchpoints, and

theatrical sequencing across the museum floor.

● Artistry First: Collections emphasize craft and storytelling, reflecting global aesthetics

and Houston’s creative community.

● Impact Beyond the Runway: A portion of proceeds supports Be More Adaptive®, a

nonprofit advancing access and empowerment for people of all abilities.

“Our vision has always been bigger than fashion,” said Sonyia Baring Graham, Co-Founder &

CEO of Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency. “Flight 2025 is about building a world where

everyone is visible and valued. Fashion is our vehicle; humanity is our destination.”

Event Details

Venue: Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston, Texas

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: Doors Open For General Admission & VIP Access 3:00 PM | Show Starts at 4:00 PM

Press Access: Accredited media may request credentials at info@skiniminmodel.com.

Media Assets: Event photos, logos, and b-roll will be available to credentialed media; request

the link via info@skiniminmodel.com.

About Skin I’m In®

Founded in 2020, Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency is a movement-driven agency

advancing authentic representation across fashion, media, and entertainment. SIIMFW

showcases boundary-pushing designers and talent while building pathways for broader industry

access. Learn more at www.skiniminfashionweek.com.

About Be More Adaptive®

Be More Adaptive® (BMA®) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building practical systems for inclusion

and access, including a global resource platform that helps people find vetted disability

resources faster. BMA partners with communities, institutions, and businesses to turn universal

design into everyday practice.

Social and Listings

Official handles: IG/FB @Skiniminmodel

Preferred editorial tag: Skin I’m In® Fashion Week Flight 2025

Suggested hashtag: #EveryBodyShouldBeRepresented