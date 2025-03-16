Hispanic News Media Kit Home

in Local The university of Texas at Austin celebrated their first Black graduates to earn a degree in Zool- ogy. Exalton Delco was UT’s first Black person to receive a Ph.D. in Zool- ogy. UT’s very first Black graduate Oscar Thompson also studied zoology. UT Austin did not always accept Black students and neither did many other predominantly white institutions there is deep rooted history that have allowed these men and many others to now be celebrated at their alma maters. Brown v. Board of Edu- cation is the staple case that most people know about. However, there are 3 major cases that paved the way for Brown v. Board. Those 3 cases are, Missouri ex rel Gaines v. Canada in 1938, Sweat v. Painter in 1950 and

Mc. Laurin v. Oklahoma which also took place in 1950. Despite, the land- mark decision of Plessy v. Ferguson which created “Separate but Equal” things in fact continued to be unequal between Black and white people, causing a series of U.S. Supreme Court cases regarding the injustices of race to take place. The NAACP took a stand to overcome racial discrimination. Lloyd Lionel Gaines was an African American man born in Water Val- ley, Mississippi in 1911. Gaines was the plaintiff in Missouri ex rel Gaines v. Canada in 1938. Gaines had completed his un- dergraduate studies at Lin- coln University, he applied to the University of Mis- souri Law School but was denied because of his race. The state of Missouri tried to negotiate with Gaines by offering him admission to an all-black law school that would have to be built (Missouri did not have any at the time) or offer Gaines assistance with his tuition at a neighboring states law school. Gaines declined both of these offers and hired Thurgood Marshall to represent him. In Gaines decision to sue the state of Missouri, the case eventually made it to the U.S. Supreme Court. It was argued in November 1938 that his denial to the University of Missouri Law School was a violation of the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment guarantees equal protection of the laws of all persons born or naturalized in the United States. The state of Maryland made the claim that Gaines should have sued Lincoln University and forced them to open a law school. Charles Hamilton Houston a lawyer apart of Gaines’ defense team argued that the state of Missouri’s offer to pay for Gaines to attend law school at another state would not guarantee him a legal or equal education offered to white students. In December of 1938, the state of Missouri swiftly created a law school for Black people to avoid desegregating the University of Missouri law school and to continue to uphold “Separate but Equal.” The NAACP prepared to argue another case forcing the University of Missouri to offer Gaines admissions; however, Gaines shortly disappeared. Gaines was last seen leaving a fraternity house in March but was not considered miss- ing until October; he was never found. Due to his disappearance the case was dropped. The University of Missouri awarded Gaines an honorary law degree in 2006. 12 years later in 1950 the Sweatt v. Painter became a U.S. Supreme Court case. This case almost mirrored Missouri ex rel Gaines v. Canada. Heman Marion Sweatt was born December 11th, 1912, in Houston, Texas. Sweattis the plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Sweatt v. Painter. Sweatt and his counsel challenged the “Separate but Equal” doctrine. Sweatt attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1934. Before making his decision to attended law school, Sweatt worked as a teacher and then went on to attend the University of Michigan to become a physician. However,

he decided he no longer wanted to be a physician and decided to pursue law. Sweatt applied to the University of Texas School at Austin school of Law, but the University president Theophilus Painter held on to Sweatt's application while waiting to hear back from the attorney general regarding segregation laws. Painter informed Sweatt that he had the credentials to be admitted into the law school but because of segregation laws he would not be able to attend. Painter also told him they only thing that would be available to him would be out of state scholarships. The attorney general decided to follow the segregation laws and denied Sweatt admission. In 1946, the case went to court where the ruling was the University of Texas had 6 months to build an equal law school for Black people. After 6 months, the case was dismissed because Texas A&M had decided that would provide legal education for African Americans. In June 1950, the Su- preme Court decided that African American students had not received adequate and equal law education in the state of Texas, as a result the University of Texas at Austin school of law was to permit students who met the qualifications regardless of race. In September of 1950, Sweatt registered for classes at UT's law school, however, due to emotional stress and trauma he was not able to maintain his grades. He later dropped out and went to school for social work in Atlanta. Sweatt died October 3rd, 1982. The Travis County Courthouse where the case originally took place, named the "Heman Mar- ion Sweatt Travis County Courthouse" on October 21st, 2005. The same year, in 1950 a similar case took place in 1950. McLaurin v. Oklahoma Board of Regents of Higher Education. This case fought for the prohibition of racial segregation in graduate & professional studies. The plaintiff George W. McLaurin was born September 6th, 1887. McLaurin had received his master's degree from the University of Kansas, and he applied to the University of Oklahoma's doctoral program. McLaurin was accepted but he was forced to stay away from the white students at all costs. He had to attend class separately, eat separately and sit at a reserved table in the cafeteria.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.