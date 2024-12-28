Seasonal Depression

Colder months include many holidays that allow time for fun and fellowship. However, winter months can be a hard time for many people. The days feel shorter, it gets darker earlier, and sometimes it feels harder to stay happy. This is a type of depression, called Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. This type of depression happens when there is not enough sunlight during the winter months. Black people are more likely to experience SAD than other groups. It is challenging to those who do not have the resources needed to cope. Black people are also less likely to receive treatment for mental health issues like SAD because of the stigmas surrounding therapy and limited access to affordable healthcare.
Mental health issues are not new in Black communities, but talking about them has not always been common. Black people believe in relying in faith, music, and community to work through their difficult times. These traditions provide great support, but the winter months bring unique challenges. Additional stress factors like financial pressure or holiday related grief can make the wintertime especially hard. The holidays can trigger memories of loss and increase the feeling of isolation, but because of the stigma around mental health many Black people are discouraged from seeking help.
The lack of sunlight disrupts the body’s natural rhythm, which can cause lower energy levels and feelings of sadness. Vitamin D is an important vitamin that people get directly from the sun, vitamin D deficiency is more common in Black people than any other race. Those with darker skin tones produce less vitamin D because the pigmentation makes vitamin D hard to produce in the skin.
There is a way to cope with the difficulties that the colder months bring. Simple task like spending as much time as possible during the day can boost a person’s mood. Exercising, journaling or meditating can help manage stress. Another important step is to talk about mental health openly. More young Black people are beginning to seek and find the support they need to heal.
The traditional practices of relying on faith, music, and community can still be helpful. Community support is one of the most powerful tools to overcome difficult times. Family gatherings, church events and simply staying connected to others make a big difference. The ability to blend traditional sources with modern mental health practices, Black people will thrive during their toughest seasons. Winter does not have to feel heavy, when the proper steps to take care of self and one another are taken.