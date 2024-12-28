Home

>

Health Seasonal Depression Chloé Richards



in Health Colder months include many holidays that allow time for fun and fellowship. However, winter months can be a hard time for many people. The days feel shorter, it gets darker earlier, and sometimes it feels harder to stay happy. This is a type of depression, called Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. This type of depression happens when there is not enough sunlight during the winter months. Black people are more likely to experience SAD than other groups. It is challenging to those who do not have the resources needed to cope. Black people are also less likely to receive treatment for mental health issues like SAD because of the stigmas surrounding therapy and limited access to affordable healthcare. Mental health issues are not new in Black communities, but talking about them has not always been common. Black people believe in relying in faith, music, and community to work through their difficult times. These traditions provide great support, but the winter months bring unique challenges. Additional stress factors like financial pressure or holiday related grief can make the wintertime especially hard. The holidays can trigger memories of loss and increase the feeling of isolation, but because of the stigma around mental health many Black people are discouraged from seeking help. The lack of sunlight disrupts the body’s natural rhythm, which can cause lower energy levels and feelings of sadness. Vitamin D is an important vitamin that people get directly from the sun, vitamin D deficiency is more common in Black people than any other race. Those with darker skin tones produce less vitamin D because the pigmentation makes vitamin D hard to produce in the skin. There is a way to cope with the difficulties that the colder months bring. Simple task like spending as much time as possible during the day can boost a person’s mood. Exercising, journaling or meditating can help manage stress. Another important step is to talk about mental health openly. More young Black people are beginning to seek and find the support they need to heal. The traditional practices of relying on faith, music, and community can still be helpful. Community support is one of the most powerful tools to overcome difficult times. Family gatherings, church events and simply staying connected to others make a big difference. The ability to blend traditional sources with modern mental health practices, Black people will thrive during their toughest seasons. Winter does not have to feel heavy, when the proper steps to take care of self and one another are taken. Latest Articles Seasonal Depression Holiday Message from the Chairman of the NNPA Trinasolar US Supports Local STEM Education with Donation to Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.