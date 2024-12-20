SANTA SHOULD LOOK LIKE ME

The image of Santa Claus has been a white man for decades. As our world becomes more diverse, why hasn’t the image of Santa changed to reflect that diversity? For Black people, this lack of representation is especially felt during the holiday season.
Black children, see Santa, the gift giver, as a white man which can reinforce the idea that certain roles of importance, authority, and good deeds are reserved for white people. Representation matters, not just in media or politics, but in the very traditions that are celebrated by Black families worldwide.
Yes, Black children today will remember that the first Black woman ran for the presidency. This historic event even influenced them. Still, they won’t remember having a picture with a Black Santa or Christmas decorations with a Black Santa on them. Both are equally important.
Representation in all forms sends an important message about what is possible for anyone. When Black children see figures like a Black Santa, it helps them realize they can also have the values that these figures represent. For exam- ple, values such as kindness, generosity, and joy. In the same way, seeing Black people in leadership roles, such as heroes in books and movies, helps shape children’s beliefs. The lack of a Black Santa can also be compared to there being only one Black Disney Princess.
When you go into grocery stores, malls, buy t-shirts, and Christmas decor White Santa is the standard. There are also not many children’s Christmas movies that have a Black Santa.
The absence of a Black Santa is a reminder of the ways society constantly fails to show diversity for all people. Children from other races grow up with multiple role models who look like them, Black children have histori- cally been denied that same luxury. The need for a Black Santa is not just to appeal to children, but to create opportunities for actors, artists, performers who love Christ- mas and to portray a beloved character during the holidays. It’s not about adding diversity to a tradition but redefining what it means for traditions to belong to everyone especially Black people.
Everyone should move forward in creating a space for Black children to see them- selves in the things that make them happy. How can future Black generations be taught about the power of represen- tation if we continue to deny them the access to see themselves in the icons that shape their world?