SANTA SHOULD LOOK LIKE ME

The image of Santa Claus has been a white man for decades. As our world becomes more diverse, why hasn't the image of Santa changed to reflect that diversity? For Black people, this lack of representation is especially felt during the holiday season. Black children, see Santa, the gift giver, as a white man which can reinforce the idea that certain roles of importance, authority, and good deeds are reserved for white people. Representation matters, not just in media or politics, but in the very traditions that are celebrated by Black families worldwide. Yes, Black children today will remember that the first Black woman ran for the presidency. This historic event even influenced them. Still, they won't remember having a picture with a Black Santa or Christmas decorations with a Black Santa on them. Both are equally important. Representation in all forms sends an important message about what is possible for anyone. When Black children see figures like a Black Santa, it helps them realize they can also have the values that these figures represent. For exam- ple, values such as kindness, generosity, and joy. In the same way, seeing Black people in leadership roles, such as heroes in books and movies, helps shape children's beliefs. The lack of a Black Santa can also be compared to there being only one Black Disney Princess. When you go into grocery stores, malls, buy t-shirts, and Christmas decor White Santa is the standard. There are also not many children's Christmas movies that have a Black Santa. The absence of a Black Santa is a reminder of the ways society constantly fails to show diversity for all people. Children from other races grow up with multiple role models who look like them, Black children have histori- cally been denied that same luxury. The need for a Black Santa is not just to appeal to children, but to create opportunities for actors, artists, performers who love Christ- mas and to portray a beloved character during the holidays. It's not about adding diversity to a tradition but redefining what it means for traditions to belong to everyone especially Black people. Everyone should move forward in creating a space for Black children to see them- selves in the things that make them happy. How can future Black generations be taught about the power of represen- tation if we continue to deny them the access to see themselves in the icons that shape their world?

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.