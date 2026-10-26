APHA 2026 KICKS OFF IN SAN ANTONIO

The American Public Health Association (APHA) will bring thousands of public health professionals, researchers, advocates and policymakers to San Antonio for its 2026 Annual Meeting and Expo, centered on the theme “Together We Thrive: Health Across the Lifespan.” the annual gathering will explore how communities can improve health and well-being for people at every stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood. As communities across the United States face evolving public health challenges, the conference will highlight new research, innovative strategies and policy discussions aimed at expanding access to quality care and improving health outcomes.

Among the featured topics will be the growing role of artificial intelligence in public health practice, the health consequences of aggressive immigration enforcement, men’s health and the pursuit of universal health coverage. These discussions will examine how policy decisions, emerging technologies and social conditions in fluence the health of individuals, families and entire communities. The conference will also spotlight local public health efforts, including lessons learned from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s response to foodborne illness. Researchers are expected to present new findings that could help shape future public health programs, strengthen prevention efforts and improve responses to emerging health concerns. The meeting comes during a significant election year, as voters across the country prepare to participate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Public health remains an important consideration in discussions about healthcare access, community resources, environmental conditions and government priorities. Through presentations, expert panels and opportunities for collaboration, APHA 2026 aims to connect professionals working to address health disparities and develop practical solutions for healthier communities. The gathering will emphasize a central message: improving public health requires cooperation across professions, institutions and communities. By sharing research, experiences and strategies, participants will work toward a future in which everyone has a greater opportunity to live a healthier life, regardless of age or background. The American Public Health Association (APHA) will bring thousands of public health professionals, researchers, advocates and policymakers to San Antonio for its 2026 Annual Meeting and Expo, centered on the theme “Together We Thrive: Health Across the Lifespan.”

The annual gathering will explore how communities can improve health and well-being for people at every stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood. As communities across the United States face evolving public health challenges, the conference will highlight new research, innovative strategies and policy discussions aimed at expanding access to quality care and improving health outcomes. Among the featured topics will be the growing role of artificial intelligence in public health practice, the health consequences of aggressive immigration enforcement, men’s health and the pursuit of universal health coverage. These discussions will examine how policy decisions, emerging technologies and social conditions in fluence the health of individuals, families and entire communities.

The conference will also spotlight local public health efforts, including lessons learned from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s response to foodborne illness. Researchers are expected to present new findings that could help shape future public health programs, strengthen prevention efforts and improve responses to emerging health concerns. The meeting comes during a significant election year, as voters across the country prepare to participate in the 2026 midterm elections. Public health remains an important consideration in discussions about healthcare access, community resources, environmental conditions and government priorities.

Through presentations, expert panels and opportunities for collaboration, APHA 2026 aims to connect professionals working to address health disparities and develop practical solutions for healthier communities. The gathering will emphasize a central message: improving public health requires cooperation across professions, institutions and communities. By sharing research, experiences and strategies, participants will work toward a future in which everyone has a greater opportunity to live a healthier life, regardless of age or background. The American Public Health Association (APHA) will bring thousands of public health professionals, researchers, advocates and policymakers to San Antonio for its 2026 Annual Meeting and Expo, centered on the theme “Together We Thrive: Health Across the Lifespan.”

The annual gathering will explore how communities can improve health and well-being for people at every stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood. As communities across the United States face evolving public health challenges, the conference will highlight new research, innovative strategies and policy discussions aimed at expanding access to quality care and improving health outcomes. Among the featured topics will be the growing role of artificial intelligence in public health practice, the health consequences of aggressive immigration enforcement, men’s health and the pursuit of universal health coverage. These discussions will examine how policy decisions, emerging technologies and social conditions in uence the health of individuals, families and entire communities.

The conference will also spotlight local public health efforts, including lessons learned from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s response to foodborne illness. Researchers are expected to present new findings that could help shape future public health programs, strengthen prevention efforts and improve responses to emerging health concerns.

The meeting comes during a significant election year, as voters across the country prepare to participate in the 2026 midterm elections. Public health remains an important consideration in discussions about healthcare access, community resources, environmental conditions and government priorities. Through presentations, expert panels and opportunities for collaboration, APHA 2026 aims to connect professionals working to address health disparities and develop practical solutions for healthier communities.

The gathering will emphasize a central message: improving public health requires cooperation across professions, institutions and communities. By sharing research, experiences and strategies, participants will work toward a future in which everyone has a greater opportunity to live a healthier life, regardless of age or background. The American Public Health Association (APHA) will bring thousands of public health professionals, researchers, advocates and policymakers to San Antonio for its 2026 Annual Meeting and Expo, centered on the theme “Together We Thrive: Health Across the Lifespan.”

The annual gathering will explore how communities can improve health and well-being for people at every stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood. As communities across the United States face.