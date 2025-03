Ricardo Lazaro, an 18-year-old valedictorian from San Antonio, was invited to perform with the U.S. Marine Band but faced cancellation due to President Trump’s executive order against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In response, veterans of military bands and the nonprofit Equity Arc organized an alternative concert in Washington, D.C., providing a platform for the students. The event was filmed by “60 Minutes” and became a symbol of opposition to the administration’s policies.