Samuel Lynne Galleries Presents “The Collection” — A Two-Night David Yarrow Exhibition in Dallas

November 13th, 2025 at The Thompson Hotel (205 N. Akard St.) from 6–9 PM

November 15th, 2025 at the Flagship Gallery (1105 Dragon St.) from 6–9 PM

Dallas, TX — October 8, 2025 — Samuel Lynne Galleries is proud to announce “The Collection,” a special two-night exhibition by world-renowned fine-art photographer David Yarrow. The experience begins Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6:00–9:00 PM at The Thompson Hotel (205 N. Akard St., Dallas, TX) and continues Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the gallery’s flagship location, 1105 Dragon Street, in the heart of the Dallas Design District.

Curated specifically for Dallas, “The Collection” brings together an elevated selection of Yarrow’s most sought-after large-scale photographs—iconic wildlife, cinematic Americana, and narrative portraiture—alongside recently released works. Presented across two distinct venues, the exhibition invites guests to explore Yarrow’s signature storytelling in immersive settings that reflect Samuel Lynne Galleries’ commitment to museum-level presentation and white-glove hospitality.

Coinciding with the exhibition, Yarrow celebrates the release of his new book, The Collection — a definitive anthology of his career to date. The book features 150 of his most powerful images, blending yet-to-be-published works with his best-selling classics. It traces Yarrow’s artistic evolution—from a 20-year-old photographing the 1986 FIFA World Cup Final to his transformation into one of the most recognized fine-art photographers in the world. With an eye for cinematic storytelling, the book highlights his grand-scale productions across continents: from a lion strutting down a catwalk in South Africa, to a staged car race at Willow Springs, to evocative scenes set in the world’s most exclusive towns.

Known for his uncompromising production and charitable initiatives, David Yarrow has established himself as one of the most collected contemporary photographers in the world. His limited-edition prints—celebrated for their scale, detail, and scarcity—anchor important private and public collections internationally.

Event Details

Opening Reception (Night One):

Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 6:00–9:00 PM

The Thompson Hotel — 205 N. Akard St., Dallas, TX 75201

The Thompson Hotel — 205 N. Akard St., Dallas, TX 75201
Flagship Gallery Reception (Night Two):

Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 6:00–9:00 PM

Samuel Lynne Galleries — 1105 Dragon St., Dallas, TX 75207

About David Yarrow

David Yarrow (b. 1966) is a British fine-art photographer recognized for his dramatic large-format imagery of wildlife, the American West, and stylized narrative scenes. Yarrow’s disciplined approach—often involving elaborate sets, precise casting, and rigorous on-site logistics—produces photographs that are both cinematic and timeless. His editions are purposefully limited, and sales frequently support philanthropic partners worldwide.

About Samuel Lynne Galleries

Founded by JD Miller & Philip J. Romano, Samuel Lynne Galleries is a premier destination for contemporary art, representing established and emerging artists across painting, sculpture, and photography. The gallery is known for experiential exhibitions, collector services from acquisition to installation, and a curatorial program that places innovation and client care at its core. With a flagship on Dragon Street and a satellite at The Thompson Hotel, the gallery brings museum-quality programming to the heart of Dallas.