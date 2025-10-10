ROXANNE ORSAK TO SUCCEED CRAIG BOYAN AS PRESIDENT OF H-E-B

Orsak’s promotion marks a significant milestone not only for H-E-B but also for the broader retail industry, as she becomes the first woman to hold the role of president at the Texas-based grocer. Her journey from a store management trainee to the company’s top executive leadership is a testament to H-E- B’s commitment to developing talent from within and fostering long-term career growth. Her diverse experience across nearly every major function of the business gives her a unique, holistic perspective that is expected to shape H-E- B’s future strategy and continued expansion.

Under her leadership as Chief Operating Officer, H-E-B has strengthened its operational excellence, streamlined supply chain initiatives, and expanded its digital and in-store shopping experiences. Orsak has been instrumental in driving innovation while preserving the company’s customer-first focus and strong community values. As she steps into her new role, Orsak is expected to continue advancing H-E-B’s strategic priorities, including growth in new markets, sustainability efforts, and the enhancement of both employee and customer experiences. Craig Boyan, who has served as president since 2010, will work closely with Orsak during the transition period to ensure continuity and a smooth handover. His ongoing role as a senior advisor and board member will help preserve institutional knowledge and provide ongoing support during this pivotal change. H-E-B’s leadership team, board, and more than 145,000 Partners across the company have expressed strong support for Orsak’s appointment, viewing it as a natural progression for a respected and seasoned leader who deeply understands H-E- B’s mission and values.