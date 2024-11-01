ROSCOE D. DRAPER, LEGENDARY TUSKEGEE AIRMEN FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR PASSES AT 105

Little Rock, Arkansas—October 31, 2024—It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Roscoe D. Draper—affectionately known as “Coach.” According to a family member, Dr. Draper passed away earlier this morning at the remarkable age of 105. A pioneering flight instructor and American hero, he leaves a legacy that will continue inspiring generations of aviators and civil rights advocates. Born in Haverford, Pennsylvania, during the “Red Summer” of 1919, Draper’s life was marked by courage, resilience, and groundbreaking contributions that forever transformed our nation’s history.
How do you help in the effort to defeat Nazi Germany only to return home to work at the post office due to racial segregation? This was the reality faced by Roscoe Draper and countless others in the 1940s.
Today, we honor the extraordinary life of Dr. Roscoe Draper, whose dedication broke racial barriers and set new standards in American aviation. As one of the last surviving members of the first class of the Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPTP), Coach Draper was a flight instructor for over 900 Tuskegee Airmen pilots, including the famed Red Tails of World War II. Like Booker T. Washington before him, Draper studied at the Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) and, after earning his private pilot credentials, was selected for training at the Tuskegee Institute, where he would help reshape American and global history.
Dr. Draper began his flight training in 1940 at Kennedy & Moton Fields in Tuskegee, Alabama, laying the foundation for Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. His students included Arkansas native Jerry T. Hodges, Jr., one of the 477th Bombardment Group pilots. Draper’s impact on aviation and civil rights extended over decades, and in 2007, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush—a fitting tribute to his monumental contributions to military aviation.
Draper wasn’t the only “combat-less” member of the U.S. government’s mission at Tuskegee Institute who was called a “Tuskegee Airmen.” Other Tuskegee Airmen who played pivotal roles, though never saw combat, included groundskeepers, nurses, mess-hall workers, and flight instructors. All of the estimated 16,000 to 19,000 Tuskegee Airmen share this historic recognition bestowed by the federal government.
Meeting Coach Draper in 2006 at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Amtrak Station—a location that served as my shelter two decades earlier during a period of homelessness as a child—was an unforgettable honor. The Tuskegee Airmen story became the cornerstone of my journey to preserve and share the legacy of these global heroes and sheroes, the Tuskegee Airmen & Airwomen. Coach Draper’s life uplifted countless aspiring aviators and forever shaped my purpose as a biographer to his friend and fellow Tuskegee Airmen flight instructor, Dr. Milton P. Crenchaw.
Dr. Draper, alongside pioneering CPTP members such as Dr. Milton P. Crenchaw, Charles R. Foxx, General Daniel “Chappie” James, Robert Terry, Linkwood Williams, Calvin R. Harris, Gilbert A. Cargill, Ernest Henderson, and Charles H. Flowers, under the leadership of Charles A. “Chief” Anderson and Lewis A. Jackson, laid the groundwork for what would become the Civil Rights Movement—long before Rosa Parks or Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became household names. Their bravery and skill helped integrate the U.S. Armed Forces in 1948, inspiring generations to follow.
As one of the last of the Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen (DOTA), Dr. Roscoe D. Draper’s life represents a wealth of military, educational, and sociohistorical milestones. He will be celebrated not only by those of us who study and honor the Tuskegee Airmen but also by all who understand the profound impact of his contributions to our nation.
His legacy lives on in the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen, American history, military history, and the advancements they sparked for civil rights, equality, and societal equity.
Photo: Tuskegee Airman Flight Instructor, Roscoe “Coach” D. Draper, after signing books and shaking hands about his historic World War II unit.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer, Philadelphia Inquirer
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.