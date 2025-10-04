Event Promo
October 5, 2025
REMEMBERING ALEX D. ROBERTS

By: HPD

Senior Police Officer Alex D. Roberts of the Houston Police Department died in the line of duty on September 17, 2025, after being involved in a motorcycle crash. The 45-year-old officer was conducting a traffic escort in Anderson County, Texas, when he was struck by another vehicle. Officer Roberts, who was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division’s Solo Motorcycle Detail, was a veteran with over 14 years of service to the department.

His death, mourned deeply by the Houston Police Department and the broader community, was officially ruled a line-of-duty death. In honor of his service and sacrifice, the city held a funeral service with full police honors on September 25, 2025.

