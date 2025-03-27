Event Promo
March 27, 2025
Hispanic News
Reclaiming the Classroom: Why Black Families in Houston Are Turning to Homeschooling

In Houston, a growing number of African American families are choosing homeschooling as a powerful response to systemic racism, cultural erasure, and a lack of representation in traditional school systems. Parents are seeking environments where their children can thrive academically while also learning their true history and identity in affirming ways. This shift isn’t just about pulling away from public education—it’s about reclaiming the narrative and creating spaces where Black children feel seen, safe, and celebrated. What started as a personal decision for many is quickly evolving into a collective movement, reshaping the future of Black education in Houston and beyond.

