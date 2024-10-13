RAISE UP A CHILD IN THE WAY HE SHOULD GO

African American Christians have had their own churches since the 18th century. Houston’s original Black church, Saint Luke the Evangelist Episcopal Church (previously Saint Clements’) has been an institution in the Third Ward for over one hundred years. For many of us the church has been more than a religious home, it’s been our community, where we grieve and celebrate together, sing, and study, and challenge the dominant culture of white supremacy. During the Civil Rights movement we gathered at church to demand our rights, to be encouraged, af-fi rmed and transformed. The Black Church’s inspiration is part of every phase of the African American experience. It continues to invigorate Black identity today.
But today’s African American churches remain scarred by a secular world that is still stubbornly resistant to the idea of black citizenship, let alone black humanity. Its audacious declaration that Black worshippers are necessary to liberate the soul of an unrepentantly racist nation is going unheard and ignored by our youth.
Despite Blacks being the most religious ethnic group in the United States, we, like all Americans, are increasingly moving away from organized religion. Especially young Black adults are less devout and engaged in church than their elders. And young Black adults who attend religious services are less likely to do so at a Black church than are their parents or grandparents. Some of our children overtly distrust Black Christianity. They complain about the pretense, the judgmental attitudes some of their pastors.
They suspect the Black church of colluding with the patriarchy and the trans-and-queer antagonism, especially rejecting those congregations that don’t embrace social justice efforts. According to the Pew Research Center almost half of millennials and 46 per cent of GenZers “rarely or never” participate in church activities. Much of this separation begins in college or early adulthood. Sixty-six percent who were faithful worshippers as teens suspended or ceased church participation in college. The competing pressures of time, pressing expenses, new friends, the exposure to new religious traditions, and the lack of activism leave Black students less involved in church. Th ey say they feel unheard and unable to change historical cultures. Some say it has been diffi cult fi nding a new church family away from home. Still, Black twenty-and thirty-somethings are not irredeemably anti-church.
We love our Black church predecessors, especially those who have persevered for decades with the spirit of hard work, faith, and courage. But intergenerational inclusion is vital to the Black church’s relevance. To reverse this susceptibility of separation the senior members must compassionately hear and prayerfully consider young people’s concerns about the meaning of faith and its role in their world. We must humble ourselves to accept their feelings of what matters to them (authenticity, challenge, space for questions and doubts, agency, community service) and why today’s church does not appeal to them. The Black church is strong, but it must also be resilient. And it must recognize that its future will be youth-led.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.