God hates racism, because God hates sin. Racism is a fool-hearty idea that results in foolish actions, because “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” Hence, foolish actions come from wrong thoughts and devilish motives. Racism is simply a White Privilege business proposition that only benefits the corporate business structure/class; not middle- and working-class Americans. Thus, middle-class, working-class and poor Caucasians are only pawns in a high stakes capitalistic power and money game. Moreover, law enforcement constabularies are the first line of defense to protect the property rights of super-rich white men against ordinary middle- and working-class whites from minorities. Poor whites are the forgotten class. This sequence of events perpetuates racial and class divisions, which in turn, result in madness; us against them at every level. How naive can middle-class white individuals become by allowing the super-rich and poor/working class whites control and dictate quality of life in a democratic nation-state?

What is absolutely spiritually troubling about the 2020 Presidential election is that 73+ million Americans voted for a modern-day Barabbas rather than a God-fearing man. When Jesus stood before Pilate, the crowd delivered him up to be crucified because of fear of righteousness, envy, greed and jealousy. So-called Christian Right Evangelicals are still crying out for Barabbas (evil) in the ungodly name of TRUMP. It has been wisely stated: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:” Without 80+ million God-fearing democratic-minded citizens, America would be headed for eternal suffering going nowhere; but to hell, fast. When a democratic elected leader displays bold and brazen autocratic tendencies, and consequently, garners the support of 73+ million so-called-Christians, the entire GOP, and Trump Loyalists, that’s insanity (madness). Racism drives individuals insane. Of course, doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different outcome is the classic definition of insanity.

For 73+ million Trumpsters to believe that Donald Trump was the cure-all for the socio-economic ills plaguing American democracy was indeed insanity to the highest degree, and without God-conscience. America, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” Thus, if you think otherwise, please go to the nearest mental health facility, because you are spiritually/mentally insane. “A mind is a terrible thing to lose” and this is why the Bible declares: “Let the mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus:” (Philippians 2: 5). 73+ million primarily White voters cast legal votes, but the 80+ million primarily multi-ethnic-votes were illegal, and thus Tennyson declared: “Ours not to reason why, ours but to do and die.” God-fearing Americans must shine light into dark places of ungodly minds (spiritual-enlightenment), because: “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” (Psalm 68: 11). Selah.