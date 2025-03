A 16-year-old Black teenager was assaulted by a group of nine white teenagers inside the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The attackers used racial slurs, threw a banana at him, and physically assaulted him, stealing one of his shoes during the confrontation. Two suspects, aged 14 and 16, have been apprehended, while the remaining perpetrators are still at large. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.