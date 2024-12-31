Home

in Opinion On Monday, September the 30th former President James Earl Carter turned 100 years old, and became the first centennial President. On Sunday, December 29th, 2024, God called President Carter home. What a God we serve! Almost two years ago medical professionals placed President Carter in hospice care and declared that he had two weeks to live. President Carter spiritually understood that death and life are in the power of the tongue. More importantly, death is swallowed up in victory in God. Therefore: "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?" (1 Corinthians 15: 55). In the 2024 Presidential election between Former President Donald J. Trump and VP Kamala Harris, President Carter declared that he would Godly cast his vote for VP Harris for LIFE, not death. James Earl Carter became President in 1976 defeating President Gerald Ford. President Carter was affectionately called by some as "Jimmy Who", because he was relatively unknown on the national political scene. James Earl Carter was the Governor of Georgia, a peanut farmer, and affectionately known as Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter's campaign raised two overriding concerns: can religion be effectively used to revitalize American culture and political-governmental processes? Of course, attempting to be morally right in politics is a no, no, and twenty-first century Trump-style politics is a classic example. Secondly, can Blacks and the disinherited poor (the underclass) coupled with the support of socio-economic visionaries alter power arrangements, political institutions, value orientations, and eventually the social system of reward allocation to create a more just socio-economic democratic egalitarian society? As Governor of Georgia, Carter had demonstrated that he was a Godly rational and efficient managerial steward. America this is something that Donald J. Trump has clearly demonstrated that he can never spiritually understand or become, because he is too self-centered. President Carter's interview in Playboy magazine was a profound example of Jimmy Carter's spiritual comfort level in his own skin as well as his sense of Christian morality. This was a bit too much for the hypocritical moral majority population to accept. In 1976 a Playboy interviewer asked Carter had he ever committed adultery, and Carter answered yes, many times in my mind, but never in my body, because I have lusted after beautiful women! The moral ideals and parameters that President Carter used to describe the universe and mankind's place in the scheme of things was foreign, even obsolete to some Whites, especially Christian Whites. In fact, the ideas and ideals that Carter used to describe God, the nature of man, moral values, and societal institutional arrangements made him a different kind of Southerner. Carter's spiritual-moral character despite his Southern roots made him overwhelming acceptable to Blacks, because he was viewed as a spiritual-moral man with a God conscience. Thus, political processes totally set apart from God conscience had brought America to the edge of the moral bankruptcy cliff, resulting in the election of Donald J. Trump in 2016, and reelected in 2024 after becoming a convicted criminal. Trump is America's Greatest National Disaster. However, in 2024 the world knows who James Earl Carter is: peacemaker and inspirational spirit of Habitat for Humanity (home building for the lest them among us). America, the world is a better place today because of the work of James Earl Carter as a gentle soul, moral man, and peacemaker. President Carter was guided by Faith in God, humanity, and America. Jimmy Who's simplicity, just like the simplicity of Jesus Christ, is a great spiritual moral example of how we ought to love and serve one another. God gave Noah the rainbow sign; could God be giving us the climate-change-sign; warm it up with love and service for one another, because too many Americans desire something for nothing based upon social class privileges and skin-tone. The Presidency of James Earl Carter raised this spiritual question: do Americans have the courage to live out the true meaning of America's Constitutional Creed? Carter's life after the Presidency reminds us of the Two Great Commandments: Love God and love your neighbor. America, we have experienced the "Old South", migrated to the "New South", and President James Earl Carter sought to take America to a state of spiritual being where there is no South, only children of God. Amen!

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.