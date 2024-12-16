Political Party Gangsterism

Home

in Opinion America, we all know that a gangster is a member of a group of criminals. In a gang independent thinking and decision making do not exist. Unfortunately, the GOP has been hijacked by a group of individuals who think like gangsters, not political statesmen. What an ungodly multi-cultural democratic shame! America, know this: God is angry with the wicked every day. Hence: “the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who

hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power, and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:" (Romans 1: 18-20). No doubt about it, God cannot be fooled nor mocked, individuals shall reap what they sow, because: "as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this judgment:" (Hebrews 9: 27a). President Trump's approach to political governance is to appeal to the socialized prejudices of individuals, because he has no universalized solutions to the basic needs of all human beings: food, clothing, and shelter. Hence, Trump has created a dysfunctional overly partisan GOP political culture in American society that is unable to solve universal basic need issues, only create political dysfunctions, societal confusion and social conflicts. MAGA-Cult Followers have been materially conditioned and socialized into a devilish self-centered mindset that does not allow them to comprehend these spiritual words of inspiration: "seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow, for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof." (Matthew 6: 33-34). Ignorance has absolutely no respect for socio-economic statuses, because ignorance is environmentally acquired and perpetuated through interpersonal socialization, family, friends, business associates, schoolmates, pastoral "church" indoctrination, media outlets, and so on. As a reality reminder, individuals are born as well as die by themselves. Death is not a group experience, but an individual experience. Human living is a community interpersonal experience, not an individualistic enterprise. Every human being is born into a family system. Hence, what life do we have if we do not have life in community, under the will and reality of God and based upon the Two Great Commandments: "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself." (Matthew 22: 37-39). If individuals truly love God (TRUTH) and their neighbor, they will invariably keep the Two Great Commandments. Sadly, too many hypocritical Americans are willing to transplant, institute and accept being governed by manmade "isms" (racism, classism, and sexism) rather than obey God's eternal Two Great Commandments. God only has one rulership and governance standard, and it's based upon love, not hate and revenge, because love covers a multitude of sins. Amen

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.