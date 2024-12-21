POLITICAL PARTY GANGSTERISM

America, we all know that a gangster is a member of a group of criminals. In a gang independent thinking and decision making do not exist. Unfortunately, the GOP has been hijacked by a group of individuals who think like gangsters, not political statesmen. What an ungodly multi-cultural democratic shame! America, know this: God is angry with the wicked every day. Hence: “the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power, and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:” (Romans1: 18-20).
No doubt about it, God cannot be fooled nor mocked, individuals shall reap what they sow, because: “as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27a). President Trump’s approach to political governance is to appeal to the socialized prejudices of individuals, because he has no universalized solutions to the basic needs of all human beings: food, clothing, and shelter. Hence, Trump has created a dysfunctional overly partisan GOP political culture in American society that is unable to solve universal basic need issues, only create political dysfunctions, societal confusion and social conflicts. MAGA-Cult Followers have been materially conditioned and socialized into a devilish self-centered mindset that does not allow them to comprehend these spiritual words of inspiration: “seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow, for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself.
Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6: 33-34). Ignorance has absolutely no respect for socio-economic statuses, because ignorance is environmentally acquired and perpetuated through interpersonal socialization, family, friends, business associates, schoolmates, pastoral “church” indoctrination, media outlets, and so on. As a reality reminder, individuals are born as well as die by themselves. Death is not a group experience, but an individual experience.
Human living is a community interpersonal experience, not an individualistic enterprise. Every human being is born into a family system. Hence, what life do we have if we do not have life in community, under the will and reality of God and based upon the Two Great Commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22: 37-39). If individuals truly love God (TRUTH) and their neighbor, they will invariably keep the Two Great Commandments. Sadly, too many hypocritical Americans are willing to transplant, institute and accept being governed by manmade “isms” (racism, classism, and sexism) rather than obey God’s eternal Two Great Commandments. God only has one rulership and governance standard, and it’s based upon love, not hate and revenge, because love covers a multitude of sins. Amen.