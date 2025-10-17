Over 60% of Americans are choosing this instead of ashes

Families can now plan ahead for a comforting alternative to ashes, reducing stress and creating lasting legacies.

Santa Fe, NM, [October 15, 2025] — Parting Stone, the pioneering company transforming cremated remains into solid, touchable stones, has announced the launch of their new Pre-Need Plans, making it possible for individuals to plan their memorials in advance and choose stones instead of ashes for their loved ones.

With the U.S. cremation rate now over 60% and growing according to the NFDA, more families are seeking meaningful alternatives to traditional ashes. Parting Stone’s patented process transforms 100% of cremated remains into a collection of 40–80+ beautiful stones that can be held, shared, and memorialized in personal ways. Pre-Need Plans give individuals peace of mind knowing their wishes are secured and their families spared the burden of difficult decisions during a time of grief.

Prepaying for my Parting Stones has given me priceless peace of mind. Knowing that my wishes will be honored, while removing the cost and guess work my grieving loved ones would otherwise have to face gives me goose bumps. Thank you, Parting Stone!

– Melanie Lenci, End-of-Life Planner

Justin Crowe, Founder and CEO of Parting Stone, says that Pre-Need planning with Parting Stone provides both emotional relief and a sense of legacy. This empowers individuals and their families to no longer wonder what will happen with their ashes. With Parting Stone, they can create a lasting tribute that is comforting, shareable, and tangible.

Since launching in 2019, Parting Stone has served more than 12,000 families across the United States and Canada. The addition of Pre-Need Plans makes the company’s innovative solidified remains service more accessible, empowering individuals to take control of their memorial choices.

Accessing and creating a Pre-Need Plan is simple and can be done entirely online through Parting Stone’s dedicated website. With just a few straightforward steps, individuals can secure their legacy and give their families lasting peace of mind:

Choose your plan based on your personal preferences. Fund your plan to finalize your arrangements. Receive your contract by email for safekeeping. Notify your friends and family so they are aware of your choice.

Pre-Need Plans are available now at plan.partingstone.com, offering an accessible, secure, and compassionate way to plan ahead.

###

About Parting Stone

Parting Stone is pioneering a new alternative to conventional cremated remains. Instead of receiving ashes, families who choose solidified remains receive 100% of their loved one’s remains in the form of 40-80+ clean, smooth stones. This innovative option has provided over 12,000 families with a tangible way to hold their loved one again as they navigate grief. Trusted by over 1,000 funeral homes nationwide, solidified remains are becoming a meaningful choice for cremation families seeking a more personal memorial experience.

Would you like to learn more about how solidified remains could fit your family’s memorialization wishes? Visit Parting Stone’s website to explore this meaningful option today.