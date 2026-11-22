Thanksgiving is a time to pause, re ect and recognize the things in life that truly matter. While the holiday is often associated with food, shopping and celebrations, its deeper meaning lies in gratitude—the ability to appreciate what we have, the people who surround us and the blessings that may sometimes be overlooked in our everyday lives.

For many families, health is among the greatest blessings. Being able to wake up, spend time with loved ones, share a meal, laugh together and enjoy another day is something that should never be taken for granted. Health challenges can remind us how valuable time, wellness and the support of family truly are. Thanksgiving offers an opportunity to appreciate those who are doing well while also showing compassion and support to loved ones who may be facing difficult circumstances. Family is another blessing worth recognizing.

Whether families are large or small, close by or separated by distance, the relationships we build with parents, grandparents, children, siblings and extended relatives provide encouragement, love and a sense of belonging. The holiday reminds us to make time for one another, listen, share stories and strengthen bonds that can sometimes become neglected during the busy routines of life. Gratitude should also extend beyond thanksgiving Day. Appreciating what we have can encourage a more positive outlook, greater compassion and a willingness to help others. It reminds us that happiness is not always measured by material possessions, but often by meaningful relationships, good health, peace of mind and the ability to make a di erence in someone else’s life.

This thanksgiving, take a moment to re ect on your blessings. Appreciate your health, cherish your family, remember those who are no longer with us and reach out to someone who may need encouragement. Sometimes, the greatest blessings are the things we already have—and the people sitting beside us.