You need trusted advisors like Bundini Brown in your corner!

Bundini Brown said to Muhammad Ali in his bruising fight with Joe Frazier, “Champ, you have to put your hands together.” In boxing lingo, that meant you had to do more than jab, you must throw combinations, you have to win by more than the popular vote, you have to convincingly knock someone out of the ring.

This is about our new President Joe Biden and the departing high priest of chaos, President Donald Trump, that is fixated on refusing to concede and making mischief. This is also about the advisor (s) that you have chosen to be in your corner.

Bundini had previously been a trainer and cornerman for the greatest pound for pound fighter in the world, Sugar Ray Robinson. Bundini was laser-focused on his fighter winning the contest. He knew when the clowning had to stop and when it was time to put your hands together, get vicious and put your opponent to sleep.

The country that Biden will govern has defeated Germany, Japan and Italy at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. Our shield has an emblem for defeating Nazis and fascists, despite the current president praising “good Nazis.”

But we could not have envisioned that Russian communism would have captured such an asset, the executive branch of the United States government. In 2015, a sustained attack began to destroy our system of government that has endured for 240 years. Our values, institutions and norms – the rule of law and our alliances such as NATO – faced a blizzard of attacks that were designed to destroy our cherished but imperfect democracy.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called the president a con man and clown during his primary race for President in 2015. Graham might have seen that the American landscape would be littered with livestock pellets as a result of the alliance that the president and his lackeys made with Vladimir Putin to extinguish democracy. Our defense against this first-degree felony were the pillars that said “NO, HELL NO” on Nov. 3.

Without a doubt, David the shepherd boy first had to overcome Goliath to open his pathway to the throne. All of us must vanquish real and imagined enemies if we are to climb the highest mountain to the summit of our own being. This is necessary to be king of your own kingdom. At some point we must stop clowning and throw game-ending combinations. Not only must Biden begin to repair the damage, he must neutralize the sore loser in order for the country to reunite and heal.

Even if the expired president pardons himself, even if he resigns and pimps VP Mike Pence to pardon him, Biden must use all the federal muscle to KO him. He should be KO’d politically, legally and financially. This is the advice that Bundini Brown would give. “Throw combinations and let him find a place to land.”

Malcolm Nance advised us that this day of reckoning was coming in his tour de force “ The Plot to Destroy Democracy- How Putin and His Spies are Undermining America and Dismantling the West. ” The president’s advisor and “fixer” lawyer, Michael Cohen, told all of America that the president would refuse to leave office if he lost the November election. Cohen said that he would try a coup (overthrow) of the constitution and government.

Trump and many of his suicidal subjects have now formed a Trojan horse in America. Smart thinking and smart moves by Biden and his advisors must close the exits on the Trojan horse in order to protect the democracy.

When Biden and Madame Vice President Kamala Harris choose their cabinet advisors, they must choose men and women who know when to call for combinations that will end the contest, not jabs.

“The first opinion one forms of a prince, and of his understanding, is by observing the men he has around him, and when they are capable and faithful, he may always be considered wise, because he has known how to recognize the capable and keep them faithful. But when they are otherwise one cannot form a good opinion of him, for the prime error which he made was in choosing them.” — The Prince, by Niccolo Machiavelli